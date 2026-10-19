 Compulsory Military Training From Young Age Essential For Nation-Building, Says Rahul Shewale
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Compulsory Military Training From Young Age Essential For Nation-Building, Says Rahul Shewale

Former MP Rahul Shewale advocated compulsory military training from adolescence during a weapons worship ceremony at Mumbai's Savarkar National Memorial. He said such training could strengthen nation-building. Shewale also announced that Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally would focus on drought-affected Maharashtra farmers, with welfare initiatives expected to be announced there.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
Compulsory Military Training From Young Age Essential For Nation-Building, Says Rahul Shewale
Compulsory Military Training From Young Age Essential For Nation-Building, Says Rahul Shewale | File Pic

Mumbai: Compulsory military training from adolescence is necessary to guide the thinking of future generations and strengthen nation-building, former MP and Shiv Sena general secretary Rahul Shewale said on Monday.

He was speaking at a special weapons worship ceremony organised at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar National Memorial in Dadar on the eve of Vijayadashami. Weapons, equipment used in adventure sports and musical instruments associated with classical music were worshipped during the ceremony.

The event was attended by memorial president Ranjit Savarkar, executive secretary Rajendra Varadkar, treasurer Manjiri Marathe, sports instructors, other dignitaries and a large number of trainees.

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Memorial upholds weapons worship tradition

The memorial has been observing the tradition of worshipping weapons on Khandenavami, the eve of Dussehra, for several years to commemorate the nationalist ideals of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Addressing the gathering, Shewale recalled Savarkar's legacy and emphasised the relevance of his ideas in the present circumstances. Ranjit Savarkar endorsed Shewale's views and outlined various initiatives being undertaken by the memorial.

Trainees also demonstrated their karate skills during the programme. The event concluded with the dignitaries and other attendees performing the traditional weapons worship.

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This year's Dussehra rally dedicated to farmers

Shewale said the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally this year would be dedicated to farmers in view of the drought situation across Maharashtra.

He said Shiv Sena representatives and office-bearers had already been mobilised to assist farmers following directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde.

The Mahayuti alliance has resolved not to leave farmers alone to face the drought crisis, Shewale said, adding that schemes and special initiatives for farmers would also be announced at the Dussehra rally on Tuesday.

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