Dussehra 2026 Date: When Will Vijayadashami Be Celebrated? Check Auspicious Timings And Rituals |

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana. Dussehra also marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. Keep reading to know the date and shubh muhurat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vijayadashami 2026

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavours. This year, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, October 20. In some parts of India, including West Bengal, people will observe Bijoya Dashami on October 21. However, the Dashami Tithi will begin on October 20, and it will continue until October 21.

Dashami Tithi and Shravana Nakshatra timings

Dashami Tithi Begins - 04:20 PM on Oct 20, 2026

Dashami Tithi Ends - 05:41 PM on Oct 21, 2026

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 07:08 PM on Oct 19, 2026

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:32 PM on Oct 20, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Legends of Dussehra

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashami, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems.

According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama. With the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Rama fought and defeated Ravana on the tenth day, which is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath. In Bengal, Vijayadashami is marked by traditions such as Sindoor Khela and the Dhunuchi dance, along with the immersion of Durga idols in vibrant processions, symbolising the goddess's return to her heavenly home.