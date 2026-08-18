DRDO's Kanpur Lab, UPTTI To Develop GPS-Enabled Smart Uniforms For Indian Soldiers | X - UBArea_IA

Kanpur: Kanpur is emerging as a key centre for defence innovation, with the DRDO’s Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) collaborating with the Uttar Pradesh Textile Technology Institute (UPTTI) to develop advanced smart uniforms for Indian soldiers.

Smart uniforms for soldiers

The proposed uniform is aimed particularly at helping troops deployed in extreme and difficult terrains. Equipped with electronic circuits and GPS-based technology, the smart uniform is being designed to help identify a soldier’s location during emergencies such as avalanches and snowstorms.

The technology could significantly improve rescue operations and strengthen coordination between soldiers and security agencies.

Also Watch:

Defence textile research collaboration

The collaboration between DMSRDE and UPTTI is part of a broader effort to develop indigenous defence textiles, protective clothing and smart textile technologies.

A five-year agreement between the two institutions is expected to support research into specialised fabrics, protective uniforms and advanced safety equipment.

Kanpur’s DMSRDE has already contributed to India’s defence capabilities through the development of protective materials and lightweight bulletproof jackets. In 2021, the laboratory developed a 9-kg bulletproof jacket that met Indian Army requirements and relevant BIS standards.

Read Also SSB Brass Band Performance At Lucknow Mall Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Fervour

Focus on indigenous technology

The latest partnership combines DMSRDE’s defence research expertise with UPTTI’s textile technology capabilities. Researchers will work towards lighter, stronger and more technologically advanced fabrics that can withstand challenging operational environments.

The initiative could also create opportunities for students, researchers and Indian industries to participate in defence-related innovation.

With a focus on indigenous technology, the project is expected to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision while strengthening Kanpur’s position as a growing defence technology hub.