UP Introduces AI Surveillance And Zero-Tolerance Policy To Prevent Exam Cheating

Dr Prashant Kumar Highlights Tech-Driven Reforms To Ensure Fair And Transparent Examination System | File Pic (Representative Image)

Prayagraj/Lucknow: In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s intent to make competitive examinations transparent and free from cheating, the Uttar Pradesh Education Selection Commission has taken strict measures. Commission Chairman Dr Prashant Kumar stated, "A zero tolerance policy will be fully implemented in the upcoming examinations to ensure integrity, transparency and fairness."

He informed, for this purpose, a state-of-the-art integrated control room has been established at the Commission headquarters, from where all examination centres will be closely monitored. This control room has been equipped with more than two dozen high-quality screens and AI cameras, enabling real-time surveillance of activities at examination centres.

He said, this system will play a significant role in making the examination process completely transparent and free from cheating.

Dr Prashant Kumar also said, along with strengthening the examination system technologically, modern surveillance mechanisms are being adopted so that any irregularity can be immediately identified and necessary action can be taken.

He made it clear that strict action will be ensured against any kind of malpractice or use of unfair means in the examination.

He appealed to candidates to appear for the examination with complete honesty and in accordance with the rules, and not to pay attention to any rumours or misleading information. The Commission is ensuring all necessary arrangements with transparency and fairness.