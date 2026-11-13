Diwali Firecracker Dispute Leaves President's Bodyguard Jawan Shot In Head, 2 Accused Arrested After Encounter In UP's Baghpat | X

Baghpat (UP), Nov 13: Two accused wanted in connection with the shooting of a 26-year-old President's Bodyguard (PBG) jawan have been arrested following an encounter here on Friday.

Two Accused Arrested After Police Encounter

Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh said the arrested individuals have been identified as Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen. Both are residents of Gopalpur Khadana village and were carrying a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each.

On a tip-off that both accused were hiding behind a tubewell on the road leading to the Budhpur railway station, a police team surrounded them.

The accused opened fire on the police, and in the retaliatory fire by the police, Dheeraj sustained injuries, while Monu attempted to flee. Both were subsequently arrested by the police. Dheeraj has been admitted to a hospital.

President's Bodyguard Soldier was shot in the head after a dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into firing on Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.Victim Saurabh Tomar says, " I am serving in the President’s Bodyguard. 1/2 https://t.co/SG7UvE2mA5 — Defence News Of INDIA (@DefenceNewsOfIN) November 12, 2026

Firearms And Cartridges Recovered From Accused

Two illegal country-made firearms, two live cartridges, and three spent shell casings have been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

Singh said on November 9, Janakraj had filed a complaint at the Ramala police station, alleging that Dheeraj and Monu had shot and critically injured his son and PBG jawan, Saurabh Tomar, and also assaulted his other son, Vineet, by striking him on the head with a stick.

Firecracker Dispute Led To Shooting

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said the incident took place on November 8 in Gopalpur Khadana village following a row over firecrackers.

A verbal altercation between residents Monu and Dheeraj on one side and Vipin and his brother Saurabh Tomar on the other escalated into a physical fight.

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During the incident, a bullet fired by Dheeraj hit a wall and ricocheted back to hit Saurabh in the head, who is posted with the PBG, leaving him injured, Chauhan said. The jawan was visiting the village to celebrate Diwali.

Injured Jawan's Condition Now Stable

Police rushed both the injured men to a hospital. Saurabh was later referred to the Subharti Medical College in Meerut, where doctors removed the bullet from his head. His condition is currently stable, the officer said.

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