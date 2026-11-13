 Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Gangster Prakash After Encounter In Central District; Accused Injured In Shootout With AATS Team | Video
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HomeIndiaDelhi Police Arrest Wanted Gangster Prakash After Encounter In Central District; Accused Injured In Shootout With AATS Team | Video

Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Gangster Prakash After Encounter In Central District; Accused Injured In Shootout With AATS Team | Video

Delhi Police arrested wanted gang leader Prakash alias Akash following an exchange of fire in the central district. The accused sustained a gunshot injury during an encounter with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and was wanted in connection with a gang clash during a Shobha Yatra in September.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Gangster Prakash After Encounter In Central District; Accused Injured In Shootout With AATS Team | Video
Delhi Police Arrest Wanted Gangster Prakash After Encounter In Central District; Accused Injured In Shootout With AATS Team | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: A wanted gang leader was apprehended by the Delhi Police following an exchange of fire in the central district, an officer said on Friday.

The accused, Prakash alias Akash, sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter with a team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS).

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"He is a bad character of Nabi Karim police station and was wanted in connection with a violent clash between the Prakash and Vikas Kalia gangs during a Shobha Yatra in September in the Sadar Bazar-Nabi Karim area," a senior police officer said.

The police will share further details at a press conference. 

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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