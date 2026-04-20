Digital Luggage Lockers To Be Installed Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple And Ghats For Devotees’ Convenience

Kashi Vishwanath Temple | File Pic

Varanasi: Devotees visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and taking a dip in the Ganga will no longer need to worry about their belongings. Whether clothes or valuable items, everything can be stored safely as Yogi government is set to install digital luggage lockers around the temple and ghats. These lockers will securely accommodate items from mobile phones to suitcases. Digital payment facilities will also be available for using the lockers.

If you want to witness a glimpse of Digital India, visit Kashi - one of the world’s oldest cities. Here, you will now find the facility of digital luggage lockers. By safely storing your valuables and clothes, you can roam freely along the ghats, take a holy dip in the Ganga, and visit temples including that of Lord Kashi Vishwanath without worry. This facility will soon be available around the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and near Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said, “To enhance convenience for visitors, digital luggage lockers are proposed near Dashashwamedh Ghat at Dashashwamedh Plaza, Godowlia, Town Hall, and Beniabagh parking.” He added that there will be a total of 225 lockers available in four categories - small, medium, large, and extra-large. These will allow storage of mobile phones, small bags, larger luggage, and even up to two suitcases in the biggest lockers.