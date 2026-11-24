Dev Deepawali 2026: Kashi Illuminated With Millions Of Diyas As Grand Celebrations Conclude In Varanasi | X - uptourismgov

Varanasi: The holy city of Kashi witnessed a spectacular celebration of Dev Deepawali on Tuesday, as millions of earthen lamps illuminated its 84 ghats, the banks of the Varuna River and ponds across the city, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

The ghats on both banks of the Ganga were bathed in the glow of countless lamps, drawing thousands of devotees and tourists from different parts of the country. The celebrations at prominent locations, including Namo Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat and Lalita Ghat, were also broadcast live, allowing people elsewhere to witness the grand spectacle.

देव दीपावली की पावन संध्या पर दिव्य आभा से आलोकित है काशी का कण-कण!माँ गंगा के घाटों पर जगमगाते लाखों दीप सनातन संस्कृति के गौरव, अटूट आस्था और समृद्ध आध्यात्मिक विरासत की अद्भुत छटा बिखेर रहे हैं। https://t.co/9NcaaNg7Oc — Government of UP (@UPGovt) November 24, 2026

Grand Preparations For Dev Deepawali

The district administration and various government departments had begun preparations nearly 15 days in advance. Extensive arrangements were made for the decoration of ghats, cleanliness, lighting and security to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Visitors at Namo Ghat were particularly impressed by the grandeur of the celebrations and the arrangements. For many, the occasion offered an opportunity to experience Kashi's spiritual heritage, while others described it as an unforgettable experience.

Spiritual Significance Of Dev Deepawali

Purandar Kumar Pandey, an ARP who visited Namo Ghat, said Kashi was a divine city deeply connected with people's emotions and faith. Dev Deepawali further enhanced its beauty and attraction.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura on this day. The gods celebrated the victory by lighting lamps, a tradition that is believed to have given rise to Dev Deepawali.

Visitors Share Their Festive Experiences

For Aditya Singh, who visited Namo Ghat for the first time, the experience was filled with excitement and joy. He also appreciated the cleanliness and arrangements at the ghat.

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Vishal Rai from Azamgarh said he had been visiting Kashi for the past three years to witness Dev Deepawali. He said the celebrations at Namo Ghat offered something new every year. This time, several young people from his village, Rani Ki Sarai, had also joined him to experience the festivities.

Anand Singh from Jaunpur arrived at Namo Ghat with his children and other family members. He said his children enjoyed making reels and videos of the celebrations, adding that footage captured from Namo Ghat during Dev Deepawali was particularly popular on social media.