UP's Varanasi Dev Deepawali 2026 On November 24 To Illuminate Kashi With 11 Lakh Diyas, 2,100 Drones, Laser Shows & Grand Ganga Aarti As 15 Lakh Visitors Expected | File Pic

Varanasi, November 23: When lakhs of diyas are illuminated simultaneously on the crescent-shaped ghats of Kashi and their light shimmers on the waves of Ganga, it appears as though the stars from the sky have descended to the earth. Chants resonating across the ghats, the grand Aarti of Maa Ganga and the divine splendor of diyas give the city of Devadhidev Mahadev a remarkable spiritual appearance.

To witness this divine spectacle, lakhs of devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad will arrive in Kashi on Tuesday. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the state government has made extensive preparations to give Dev Deepawali a grand, divine form. This year, an estimated 10 to 15 lakh devotees and tourists are expected to visit the city. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will attend Dev Deepawali-2026 as chief guest.

As part of the Yogi government's preparations, more than 11 lakh diyas will be lit across the ghats of the Ganga, kunds, ponds, and the sandy stretch along the river. Major buildings in the city will feature attractive electric decorations, tricolor spiral lighting and cultural programs, giving Kashi a festive appearance. This year, along with the traditional Deepotsav, 2,100 indigenous drones, a laser show and eco-friendly fireworks will also make the celebration special. Special arrangements have also been made for the safety of devotees, smooth movement and convenient darshan.

Five lakh diyas will be illuminated across Kashi's 88 permanent ghats, spread along both banks of the north-flowing Ganga, with 83 committees and public participation. These will include around 10 lakh earthen diyas and one lakh cow dung diyas. On the sandy stretch across the Ganga, 3.5 lakh diyas will be lit with the support of volunteers and various departments. Meanwhile, 2.5 lakh diyas will be illuminated at 103 kunds across the city through committees. In this way, the entire city of Kashi will be illuminated by the radiance of diyas across the ghats, kunds, and the area along the Ganga. The time for lighting diyas at the ghats and on the sandy stretch across the Ganga has been scheduled from 5:15 pm to 5:45 pm. The grand Aarti of Maa Ganga will follow this at the prominent ghats from 6 pm to 7 pm.

On Dev Deepawali, the sandy stretch across the Ganga will witness a confluence of Indian culture and modern technology. A 25-minute 3-D projection mapping and laser show will be organized at Chet Singh Ghat from 7:20 pm to 7:45 pm. Attractive visuals will be presented through this show.

The show featuring 2,100 indigenous drones will be a special attraction. Scenes depicting Lord Shiva, Maheshwar Sutras, the musical Shiv Tandav, and the descent of Maa Ganga will come alive in the sky. This 10-minute program will be held on the sandy stretch across the Ganga from 8 pm to 8:10 pm. Thereafter, a green fireworks display will be organized on the sand across the Ganga, opposite Lalita Ghat, from 8:30 pm to 8:40 pm. Eco-friendly fireworks set to the tunes of Lord Shiva's devotional songs, along with colorful visuals appearing in the sky, will attract spectators.

Following the inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, tourist arrivals in Kashi have increased. To further enhance the city's cultural and tourism identity on Dev Deepawali, major government offices, buildings and hotels, along with the ghats of the Ganga, are also being illuminated with attractive electric decorations. Rangoli, facade lighting and colorful decorative lights have given the city a festive appearance. To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, Ganga ghats area has been divided into 20 sectors and the sandy stretch across the Ganga into 14 sectors. Special arrangements have been made in view of the expected crowds of devotees and tourists. The influx of tourists is also reflected in hotels, lodges, guest houses, paying guest accommodations and homestays. Meanwhile, almost all bookings for boats, large traditional boats and cruises have already been made.

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham will be decorated with fragrant flowers and colorful electric lights. Attractive floral rangolis will be created at various locations within the Dham and Deepotsav will be celebrated by lighting diyas in the evening. Deepdaan will also be organized at Lalita Ghat. In view of the increasing number of devotees, extensive arrangements have been made at the Dham for convenient darshan, security and facilities. The illumination of diyas and floral decorations at Baba's shrine will provide devotees with a special spiritual experience.

World-famous Maa Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat will be given special grandeur on Dev Deepawali. Sushant Mishra, President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, said the ghat will be decorated with 21 quintals of flowers and garlands, along with 51,000 diyas for the Maha Aarti. Conveying a message of nationalism and social responsibility alongside religion and spirituality, this Aarti will be dedicated to the martyrs of the Kargil War. Wreath-laying will be performed in front of a replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti installed at the ghat.

On this occasion, 21 priests and 42 Dev Kanyas, in the form of Riddhi and Siddhi, will perform the Maha Aarti of Maa Ganga. The entire ghat will be filled with devotion as conch shells are blown and damrus resound. Through the event, devotees will also be encouraged to take a pledge towards the purification and cleanliness of the Ganga. The Maha Aarti and Dev Deepawali Mahotsav will be broadcast live on Ganga Seva Nidhi's YouTube channel, enabling devotees from across the country and abroad to witness the event from their homes.

During the Maha Aarti organized by the Gangotri Seva Samiti at the ancient Dashashwamedh Ghat, Maa Ganga will be consecrated with 151 liters of milk. Pt. Kishori Raman Dubey 'Babu Maharaj', Founder President of the committee, stated that the grand Aarti of Maa Ganga will also be performed along with the abhishek. The 108-kilogram Ashtadhatu idol of Maa Ganga, installed on the banks of the river, will remain a major attraction for devotees. The entire ghat will be decorated with approximately 500 kilograms of Indian and foreign flowers for the event.

On Dev Deepawali, 2,100 diyas will be lit at Pushkar Talab in memory of Kashi's great personalities. Those remembered will include Bharat Ratna Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya, Padma Bhushan awardee late Girija Devi, environmentalist late Veer Bhadra Mishra, Pt. Kishan Maharaj, Shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, late Pandit Jagannath Tripathi, late Pandit Sharda Prasad Mishra, Pandit Tribhuvan Nath Mishra and late Vagish Dutt Mishra, former president of the Kendriya Dev Deepawali Mahasamiti, among other eminent personalities. Program coordinator Ramyash Mishra said that, along with Deepdaan at Pushkar Talab, a grand Aarti of Lord Brahma will also be performed by Veda-reciting young priests.

According to astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi, Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali. According to religious belief, on this day, deities descend from heaven and arrive invisibly at the sacred ghats of the Ganga in Kashi to participate in the Maha Aarti of Maa Ganga. Because of this belief, the festival is called the Diwali of the gods. This festival finds mention in the Shiva Purana. According to mythological belief, during the month of Kartik, the gods were troubled by the atrocities of a demon named Tripurasura. Lord Shiva killed him on the day of Kartik Purnima and freed the gods from his terror. The gods celebrated Deepotsav to mark this victory. According to another belief, the King of Kashi started the tradition of lighting diyas at the ghats of Ganga in memory of soldiers martyred in battle. Over time, this tradition spread throughout the Kashi region.

The tradition of Deepdaan, which began at Panchganga Ghat, has since spread to the major ghats, kunds, and ponds of Kashi. Deepdaan holds special religious significance on Kartik Purnima. It is believed that performing Deepdaan on this day brings peace to the departed ancestors and religious merit to devotees. During the month of Kartik, considered especially auspicious for the worship of Lord Vishnu, worship of Lord Shiva and Maa Ganga in Kashi also holds special significance. This is why lakhs of devotees come to Kashi to be part of this divine Deepotsav and Maha Aarti.