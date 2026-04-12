Defence Minister Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Laser, Light And Sound Show At Smritika War Memorial Of Army’s Central Command In Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art laser, light and sound show at the Smritika War Memorial of the Army’s Central Command, located in the Lucknow Cantonment. | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, April 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art laser, light and sound show at the Smritika War Memorial of the Army’s Central Command, located in the Lucknow Cantonment.

This approximately 30-minute Hindi multimedia show narrates the history of the Indian Army, its operational achievements, and its contributions to nation-building through advanced projection, sound, and lighting technologies.

The show serves as a tribute to the valor and legacy of the Indian Armed Forces. Its storyline incorporates India’s major wars and operations, the historical role of Central Command, the bravery associated with the Awadh region, and contemporary military modernization aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The show will be organized daily in the evening at the Smritika War Memorial and will soon be opened to the general public.

The multimedia presentation offers a comprehensive overview of India’s major wars, with particular emphasis on the key operational aspects of the conflicts of 1947-48, 1962, 1965, and 1971. It also highlights notable contributions during Operation Meghdoot and Operation Vijay. The significant role played by Central Command in various operations of the Indian Armed Forces is prominently showcased.

It also highlights the extraordinary bravery of Param Vir Chakra awardees from the Awadh region, woven together with a brief account of its deep-rooted military traditions and distinguished contributions to national defense.

The show’s content also reflects the continuous modernization and transformation being undertaken by the Indian Army in response to emerging threats and evolving warfare dynamics. Special focus has been placed on recent advancements in India’s defence industry, first demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

It also portrays Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a key hub for self-reliance initiatives, with the upcoming Defence Corridor serving as a prominent example.

To facilitate the organization and presentation of the upcoming laser, light and sound show, extensive upgradation work is being carried out across the Smritika War Memorial area. In addition to installing advanced projectors and speakers, murals depicting next-generation military equipment and war trophies have been placed, along with the construction of a modern amphitheatre. Furthermore, three special mural walls are being developed, which will not only showcase military history but also serve as a dynamic backdrop for the show.

This initiative has been completed by the Headquarters of Central Command in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

Located in Lucknow Cantonment, the Smritika War Memorial, established in 1994, stands as an enduring tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.

Established under the patronage of Central Command Headquarters, the memorial plays a vital role in promoting national pride, preserving military heritage, and spreading awareness among the public, especially the youth.

Formal events organized here by Central Command commemorate the heroic deeds of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

On this occasion, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Central Command Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, senior officials from Central Command Headquarters, and officers from the Indian Army and the state government were present.

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The daily laser, light and sound show at the Smritika War Memorial will not only enhance the prestige of the site but also serve as a powerful medium to strengthen national unity and preserve military heritage in an engaging and impactful modern format.

By vividly presenting the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces to a wider audience, this initiative will further deepen the vital connection between the Army and the citizens.

It will stand as a true tribute to the martyrs of the nation and elevate the Smritika War Memorial as a national symbol of shared military heritage. By offering a vivid and emotional portrayal of India’s military victories, the memorial will continue to honor the sacrifices of brave soldiers while educating and inspiring future generations.