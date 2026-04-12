491 Women Constables Undergoing Training At Varanasi Police Lines, To Assume Duties After April 20 | X @MWSYouth

Varanasi, April 11: A total of 491 women constables are currently undergoing training at the Police Lines in the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi). Selected through the transparent recruitment process of the Yogi government, these courageous women are set to take on the responsibility of maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.

Their rigorous training at the Varanasi Police Lines is nearing completion, and after the passing-out parade on April 20, the Uttar Pradesh Police will be strengthened by 491 trained women constables from the Varanasi RTC.

Under the Mission Shakti campaign, this women’s force will not only tackle criminals effectively but will also play a leading role in empowering women in society.

The Yogi government is ensuring proper accommodation, meals, and both indoor and outdoor training for these trainees.

Through its fair recruitment drive, the government has ensured significant participation of women alongside men in police services.

Mission Shakti is an ambitious initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath focused on women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance. Along with facilities like Pink Booths and the 1090 helpline, these trained women constables will soon take up security responsibilities after completing their training. They have undergone nine months of comprehensive indoor and outdoor training.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal stated that the trainees have been equipped with all essential policing skills along with physical training. He added, "Their training includes social policing, prevention of technology-driven crimes, weapon handling, CCTNS, cybercrime, forensic science and medicine, history of Indian policing in the context of Uttar Pradesh, police organization, inter-departmental coordination, police procedures and discipline, criminology and crime control, investigation, prosecution, police regulations, security and public order management, disaster management, traffic management, police radio communication systems, guard duty, prisoner escort, and lock-up duties."

He said, "They have also been trained in the Indian Constitution, duties of constables, human rights concepts and significance, gender sensitivity, the role of women in policing, conduct towards women police personnel, ethics and accountability in policing, as well as activities like community service, yoga, sports, uniform protocols, identification of ranks, and saluting procedures."

"The trainee women constables are staying in a 12-storey building and other barracks within the Police Lines, equipped with bunk beds, RO water coolers, a canteen, and cooling facilities. ATMs are available within the premises, and a mess provides nutritious meals for the personnel."

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Dr. Ishan Soni, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police/Assistant Commissioner, Police Lines

"During training, the women constables have been made proficient in soft skills, riot control, weapon handling, and legal procedures. Their examinations are currently underway. The passing-out parade will be held on April 20, after which all trainees will begin their service as constables."

Mohit Agarwal, Police Commissioner, Varanasi

Voices of Women Constables

“We will ensure that every woman feels safe by serving as soldiers of Mission Shakti in police uniform. The Yogi government has given us this opportunity, and we will contribute fully to the service and security of society.”

Neetu Gautam

“We do not just want to be police personnel, but agents of change in society. Women constables will not only protect the law but also become the voice of women. We will take the resolve of women empowerment to every section of society.”

Kavita Yadav

“The Yogi government is fulfilling its promise of women empowerment and employment. The announcement of 81,000 recruitments will also provide opportunities to aspiring youth.”

Roshni Devi

“I am the first girl from Munshi Buzurg village in Phulpur, Prayagraj, to be recruited into the police department. Now other girls in the village are also inquiring about the recruitment process. Transparent recruitment has given us the opportunity to stand on our own feet.”

Sonali