Daughters Displayed Strength, Readiness, Dedication And Discipline During Police Training: UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The strength, readiness, dedication, and discipline shown by the women recruits during constable training are commendable. Discipline and teamwork are the greatest strengths, and the spirit of contributing the very best to the nation is the most important aspect of a uniformed force. The more one sweats during training, the less likely there will be a need for bloodshed later in life.”

Addressing the passing-out parade ceremony of the 2025 batch of 60,244 Civil Police constables recruited through direct recruitment, CM Yogi inspected the parade and took the salute at the event held at the Reserve Police Lines.

Congratulating the women constables who completed training, Chief Minister Yogi said they had undergone rigorous training with dedication and discipline. Now they will be deployed for field duties across districts.

He emphasized that the law must be as strict as possible toward criminals while remaining sensitive toward citizens. He expressed confidence that the constables would uphold the proud traditions of the UP Police with sincerity, honesty, and a strong sense of duty.

CM Yogi said, “Passing-out parades were being organized simultaneously at 10 police training institutions, police lines in 73 districts, 29 PAC battalions, and 112 recruit training centers across the state.”

On June 15, 2025, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had distributed appointment letters to 60,244 candidates at the Defense Expo Ground in Lucknow. Their training began on July 21. CM Yogi noted that he personally visited several training centers and observed significant improvements in training quality and facilities.

He stated that before 2017, the UP Police faced major challenges, but now it has been established as one of the best police forces in the country. Over 2.18 lakh police personnel have been recruited and more than 1 lakh promoted.

Training capacity, which was only about 3,000 in 2017, has expanded to successfully train 60,244 constables simultaneously within the state - reflecting significant progress over nine years.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Before 2017, police barracks were in poor condition, often makeshift or tin-roofed. Now, high-rise residential and barrack facilities have been developed in 55 districts. Training centers have also been upgraded. Along with basic training, professional training is provided, and a UP Police Training Portal has been launched. Physical training has been modernized with a Smart PT program. Outdoor training now uses modern INSAS and SLR rifles instead of older .303 rifles.”

Referring to Integrated Government Online Training, CM Yogi said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, five special modules have been prepared on the Karmayogi portal, with 32 more in development.

During the recently conducted “Sadhana Week,” government employees completed 1.25 crore courses, placing UP first in the country. UP Police alone completed 28 lakh courses, ranking fourth among all states and departments.

CM Yogi said, “UP ATS personnel are being trained in line with the standards of the NIA and international agencies. Police personnel are also receiving training in practical efficiency and soft skills. Cyber police stations have been established in all 75 districts, with specialized training to tackle modern cybercrime. The Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences has been established in Lucknow to train personnel in scientific investigation techniques.”

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the UP Police has become a model and “smart” force, contributing to public safety and convenience. He said riots no longer occur in the state, parallel power structures have ended, and illegal extortion has been curbed. There is now fear among criminals and high morale within the police force.

Earlier, the state was associated with instability, but now clear policies and intent have transformed the situation. He added that earlier riots and prolonged curfews were common, but now the police act proactively to prevent such incidents.

The proportion of women in the police force has increased from 13% to over 36%. The police have also contributed to economic growth by ensuring a secure environment, attracting investment.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “Under Mission Shakti, continuous efforts are being made for women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance.” Mission Shakti centers have been set up at every police station. Three women PAC battalions have been formed (Veerangana Uda Devi in Lucknow, Jhalkari Bai Kori in Gorakhpur, and Avanti Bai Lodhi in Badaun), with three more in progress. The Safe City project has been implemented in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

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He added that to make UP a model of law and order with a zero-tolerance policy toward crime, record-level direct recruitment has been carried out, including a mandatory 20% reservation for women. The police budget has been increased more than threefold since 2017, and seven police commissionerates have been established.

The UP Special Security Force (UPSSF) has been formed, pink police booths set up, ATS strengthened with modern technology and cyber experts, and 12 forensic labs established (with six more under construction). Two mobile forensic labs have been deployed in each district. The response time of UP-112 has been reduced from 65 minutes to 6-7 minutes.

The event was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Rajeev Krishna, and other officials.