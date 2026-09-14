Creative Catalysts Partners With FLO Lucknow Fashion Couture To Expand 'Fashion With A Purpose' Message Digitally | File Pic

Lucknow: Creative Catalysts joined hands with the recently held The Power to Empower: FLO Lucknow Fashion Couture as its digital partner, helping take the event’s message of “Fashion with a Purpose” to a wider audience.

The creative agency shaped the event’s digital storytelling, leveraging culture, creativity and audience engagement to build visibility and momentum across digital platforms. The association aimed to ensure that the initiative’s narrative extended beyond the event and connected with audiences online.

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Digital storytelling drives visibility

Arvind Joshi, Founder, Creative Catalysts, said the team focused on understanding the larger narrative and translating it into a digital story that audiences could connect with. He said the objective was to build sustained visibility and engagement through effective storytelling.

Joshi added that the collaboration also highlighted how creativity, culture and local insight can amplify meaningful initiatives while contributing to India’s expanding creative ecosystem and the Orange Economy.