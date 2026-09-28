Congress Protests Across UP Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR Electoral Roll Allegations | X - kcvenugopalmp

Lucknow: Congress workers staged protests across Uttar Pradesh on Monday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Protests over electoral rolls

In Agra, Congress workers protested outside Kumar's ancestral residence in Vijay Nagar and smeared black paint on the gate and wall. They also spray-painted slogans accusing the CEC of being a "traitor" and "vote thief". The incident was part of the Congress's wider nationwide agitation against the Election Commission over alleged deletion of names of genuine voters.

Hundreds of workers reached the residence under the leadership of Congress district president Mukesh Dhangar and state organisation general secretary Anil Yadav. The protesters demanded Kumar's removal and an independent review of decisions taken during his tenure and changes made to electoral rolls.

Yadav also demanded Kumar's arrest, alleging that the deletion of names of eligible voters was a serious issue affecting democratic rights. Dhangar alleged that votes had been "stolen" in Mathura to ensure the victory of BJP MP Hema Malini. These were political allegations made by the Congress and were not independently established.

Police action after protest

Police later registered a case at the Hariparvat police station and began identifying protesters with the help of CCTV footage. Police said they arrested Yadav and Dhangar while they were allegedly trying to leave for Delhi. Both had contested elections for the Congress in the past. Yadav had contested the assembly election from Nizamabad in Azamgarh, while Dhangar had contested the Lok Sabha election from Mathura.

The protests also spread to other parts of the state.

In Lucknow, Congress workers attempting to march towards the Election Commission office clashed with police after being stopped by barricades. Some protesters climbed onto the barricades, while others lay down on the road when police tried to disperse them. Several workers were detained and taken to Eco Garden. A similar protest in Lucknow on Friday had also ended with the detention of senior Congress leaders and workers.

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Protests reported across UP

In Varanasi, Congress workers staged a protest by hitting a poster of the CEC with shoes. Women workers took part in the demonstration carrying bangles.

Protests were also reported in Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur, where Congress workers and police personnel were involved in scuffles. In Ghaziabad, party leaders staged a sit-in outside the district collectorate, while police in Hapur detained around 50 Congress workers.

The Congress has been accusing the Election Commission of irregularities in the SIR exercise and demanding Kumar's resignation. The agitation is part of a broader opposition campaign over the functioning of the poll panel and alleged manipulation of electoral rolls.