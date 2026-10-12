'Congress Has Become Synonymous With Anarchy And Disorder In The Country': UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that for the past several days, it has been continuously observed in the national capital, Delhi, that Congress and the INDIA alliance are not only troubling the common people but are also making a malicious attempt to create disorder and anarchy and put country's constitutional institutions in the dock.

Due to an identity crisis and corrupt intentions, Congress and its allied parties have completely lost their credibility and the people of the country are fully aware of this unpolitical conduct.

Speaking to representatives of electronic media, CM Yogi remarked, "It is surprising that when they win elections, it is attributed to their own efforts, but when they lose, EVMs and Election Commission become the culprits.

If a court delivers a verdict on merit, they make a malicious attempt to put the Hon'ble Court in the dock as well. They issue all kinds of threats. Putting various other constitutional institutions in the dock, hurling abuses and creating disorder have become part of Congress's political disposition."

CM stated, "Congress leadership should understand why the people reject them every time. Congress has been unable to return to power in UP since 1985. People of UP bid farewell to Congress 41 years ago. People in other states have also become disillusioned with Congress and have moved on.

Congress leaders should replace their incompetent and corrupt leadership, which has lost the people's trust. They should refrain from spreading anarchy in India and making malicious attempts to put the country's constitutional institutions in the dock."

CM Yogi asserted, "People of India are highly aware in democratic terms. They will not accept this anarchy. The people will not tolerate all this for long or indefinitely. If Congress and its allied parties do not stop their unconstitutional and undemocratic acts, they will lose whatever public support they have left."

Chief Minister stated, "Congress should refrain from spreading anarchy in the country. It should refrain from misleading the people and the youth. It should become part of a healthy democratic system by discussing issues based on merit. This will also be in the interest of the country's democracy and its people."