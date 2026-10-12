'Uttar Pradesh, Once Surrounded By Questions Over Women’s Safety, Has Now Emerged As A New Symbol Of Women’s Empowerment': CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Brahmacharini on the second day of Sharadiya Navratri. He discussed its significance with the people of the state.

He said, “ The mantra of attaining accomplishment through the penance and resolve of Maa Brahmacharini teaches us that even goals that appear impossible can be achieved through strong determination.”

The Chief Minister compared Uttar Pradesh before and after 2017 in a post on the social media platform ‘X’. He stated, “Uttar Pradesh, which remained surrounded by questions over women’s safety before 2017, has today emerged as a new symbol of women’s safety and empowerment. Over the past 9.5 years, the zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, technology-based surveillance, prompt police action and public awareness campaigns have played a decisive role in creating a fear-free environment for women in the state.”

CM Yogi said, “Initiatives such as the 5 phases of Mission Shakti, the Safe City Project, Mission Shakti Centres and women beat policing have provided a comprehensive and strong foundation for the women’s safety mechanism.”

The Chief Minister also referred to the contribution of women to the police workforce. He said, “With 20 percent reservation, the women police workforce in Uttar Pradesh has increased from 10,000 to over 44,000. Alongside this, three women PAC battalions have also been established, named after Veerangana Uda Devi Pasi in Lucknow, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Kori in Gorakhpur and Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi in Badaun.”

The Chief Minister assured the citizens that the state government’s tireless journey from women’s safety to empowerment under the double-engine government is realising the resolve of ‘Empowered Women, Prosperous Uttar Pradesh’.