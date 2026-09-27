CM Yuva Expo Showcases The Entrepreneurial Talent Of Uttar Pradesh’s Youth |

Greater Noida: The efforts being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to transform the youth of Uttar Pradesh from job seekers into job providers are clearly visible at CM Yuva Expo-2026 being organised as part of UP International Trade Show-2026. On the second day of the Expo, being held at the India Expo Centre and Mart, young entrepreneurs received a broad platform to showcase their products, new business ideas, and successful business models.

More than 15,000 visitors attended the Expo on the second day. People showed interest in the products and services offered by young entrepreneurs. During this period, B2C sales worth approximately Rs 2 lakh were recorded, while 1,150 B2B enquiries were received from potential buyers, distributors, and business partners. This provided young entrepreneurs with opportunities to explore new markets for their products and expand their businesses.

On the second day, ministers and senior officials visited various halls of the Expo. They gathered information about the products and business models displayed at the CM Yuva stalls. During interactions with young entrepreneurs, they also obtained information regarding their businesses, market expansion efforts, and the support received under the CM Yuva Scheme.

During a session held at the Theme Pavilion, Project Ganga, MillNest-Jaivik Food, The Master Brands, Pizza Odila, and The Pearl Town presented their products, business models, and future expansion plans. Through these presentations, young participants received an opportunity to understand how a product can be developed in line with market requirements and transformed into a successful business venture.

At the Pitch Tank organised on the second day, selected participants from various institutions, including Amity University, IPEC College, ITS, and GL Bajaj, presented their business ideas and models before the jury panel. The participants made presentations on their products and services, target markets, revenue models, business expansion strategies, and employment-generation potential. The platform provided young participants with an opportunity to obtain expert feedback on their ideas and refine them in accordance with market requirements.

Through the Yogi government’s CM Yuva Scheme, emphasis is being placed not only on providing support for establishing enterprises but also on connecting businesses with markets. CM Yuva Expo has emerged as an important platform in this direction. In addition to product display and sales opportunities, participants are gaining access to B2B networking, branding, distribution networks, and business expansion prospects. Various business models, including franchising, machine supply, and Business on Wheels, are also being showcased to the youth.

The objective of CM Yuva’s participation in the UP International Trade Show is to connect the state’s young entrepreneurs with national and global markets beyond the local marketplace. Young entrepreneurs are receiving opportunities to present their products and services before buyers, business delegates and potential partners from India and abroad.

The activities being conducted at CM Yuva Expo are highlighting the strength and entrepreneurial potential of Uttar Pradesh’s youth. Through the Yogi government’s initiative, young people are receiving a platform that supports self-employment, innovation and business expansion, where opportunities for market access and networking are available alongside financial assistance. Activities related to product displays, business presentations, Pitch Tank sessions and business networking will continue at the Expo in the coming days as well.