CM Yogi’s Singapore–Japan Visit Secures ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals For UP | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returned to Lucknow on Friday morning after completing his four-day official visit to Singapore and Japan. Senior officials welcomed him at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. CM described the visit as one that would give a new direction to UP’s industrial future. During the tour, state government received MoUs worth ₹1.5 lakh crore and investment proposals exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore. Once implemented, these proposals are expected to create employment opportunities for more than 5 lakh youth.

Throughout the four-day overseas visit, CM maintained a very busy schedule, participating in over 60 formal meetings and events across both countries. Three major investment road shows were organized, one in Singapore, second in Tokyo and the third in Yamanashi. Approximately 450-500 investors, industrialists and senior representatives of financial institutions attended these events, showing strong interest and enthusiasm for investment opportunities in UP.

During these interactions, Chief Minister presented in detail the state’s industrial policies, infrastructure development, strong law-and-order framework and vast consumer market. Agreements and investment proposals were finalized across multiple sectors, including green hydrogen, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centers, logistics, defense manufacturing, skill development and urban infrastructure. CM has directed Invest UP and concerned departments to promptly take these proposals forward. Overall, the visit proved significant not only for attracting investment but also for strengthening UP’s global profile and economic prospects.