Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Becomes Emotional As Child Chants Shiv Mantra In Yamanashi During Japan Visit | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath shares an emotional moment with an Indian-origin family in Yamanashi as children chant Sanskrit mantras during his Japan tour

Yamanashi (Japan)/Lucknow, February 26: A heart-touching video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Japan has surfaced, attracting wide attention on social media. During his visit to Yamanashi, the Chief Minister met an Indian-origin family living in Japan.

The meeting was not part of any official programme but happened spontaneously on the way, yet it became a topic of discussion because of the heartfelt emotions involved.

In the video, the Chief Minister is seen interacting with the Indian family in a natural and friendly manner. He inquired about their well-being, and during the conversation, the woman shared her deep Indian connection and her experiences of living in Japan in Hindi. CM Yogi asked her what she does and where she completed her education. The woman then introduced her young son to the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the child began reciting the mantra “Karpur Gauram Karunavataram.” When the child forgot a part of the mantra, the Chief Minister himself completed it.

Later, another child came forward to meet the CM, and together they chanted the “Gurur Brahma Gurur Vishnuh” mantra. The children touched the Chief Minister’s feet (charan vandana) to seek his blessings, and he affectionately gave them chocolates.

The Chief Minister praised the family for keeping Indian values and traditions alive while living abroad. He said that in the meeting he felt the vibrant essence of the Sanatan tradition, and that witnessing the radiance of Indian culture on the land of the rising sun is indeed a matter of pride.

This brief yet emotional interaction stood out as a heartfelt reflection of Indian identity amid the Chief Minister’s industrial and diplomatic engagements in Japan.

While the visit is centred around investment and development, this moment beautifully signifies that as Uttar Pradesh moves forward on the global stage, its cultural roots remain equally strong. For Indians living in Japan, the meeting was not merely an official encounter but a symbol of their emotional connection with their homeland and heritage.