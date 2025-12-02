CM Yogi’s Govt To Gift Jaunpur Athletes A New Synthetic Running Track This New Year

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, December 2: Purvanchal is now getting ready to bring more medals. Jaunpur will soon produce runners at the national and international level. For the first time, athletes will be able to practice on a synthetic running track at the Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium. Runners from Purvanchal will now be able to run on this synthetic running track, which supports training in every season.

Construction of the 400-meter× 8 lane synthetic track has been completed at a cost of approximately ₹865.92 lakh. The synthetic running track has received World Athletics certification and will soon be handed over to the concerned department.

The need for an international-level athletics synthetic running track for runners in Jaunpur has been felt for a long time. Understanding the need of runners, the Yogi government has constructed an international-level synthetic running track in Jaunpur.

Manvendra Singh, Project Manager of Uttar Pradesh Projects Corporation Limited, said that the construction of the 400 meter × 8 lane synthetic running track at the Sports Stadium has been completed. The synthetic running track has received certification from World Athletics and will soon be handed over to the concerned department. Athletes may have an international-level running track around the new year.

India's increasing medal count in national and international competitions, including the Olympics and Asian Games, proves that the double-engine government is very serious about sports and facilities for athletes. The government has been working to improve the sports infrastructure in the country for the past eight years. In the future, Indian athletes will be more prominent among the world's athletes.

District Sports Officer Chandan Singh said, “With the construction of the international synthetic running track, athletes will no longer have to travel far from their homes. The athletes who practice in other districts are eager to return home and prepare for national and international competitions.”

Athletics coach Krishna Yadav said that sports camps can now be held at Jaunpur, allowing state and national-level competitions to be held there. This will give new players a chance to observe and learn the nuances of athletics.

Runner Pooja Yadav said that previously, they were unable to practice during the rainy season. She thanked Yogi ji for the synthetic running track. Now, they will be able to practice in all seasons, which will ensure continuity of practice and improved performance.

Athlete Nitesh Chauhan said, “The government has provided an international-level running track at home, which is a great privilege for players like us. State and national competitions used to be held on synthetic running tracks. Previously, we used to practice on grass and mud tracks, which caused us to lag in competitions held on synthetic tracks.”