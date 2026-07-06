CM Yogi Flags Off Ekta Boat Race In Prayagraj, Distributes Welfare Benefits And Honors Beneficiaries | X-

Prayagraj, July 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Ekta Boat Race in the Sangam city. During the event, the waves of the Kalindi bore witness to the boat race. On the birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the champion of national unity who strengthened India's unity through the ideals of cultural nationalism and a strong Akhand Bharat, the Ekta Boat Race was organised in the Yamuna. A total of 82 participants took part in this canoeing march parade. More than two dozen boats also participated in it.

यमुना की लहरों पर उमड़ा खेल, ऊर्जा और एकता का उत्साह!



37वीं उत्तर प्रदेश सीनियर महिला एवं पुरुष कैनो स्प्रिंट प्रतियोगिता के अवसर पर बोट क्लब, प्रयागराज में माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी द्वारा एकता बोट रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर शुभारंभ किया गया। pic.twitter.com/y2nFTOBSj5 — Prayagraj Development Authority (@pdaofficial2) July 6, 2026

CM engages with beneficiaries

CM Yogi performed the Annaprashan ceremony for children at the venue and distributed fruit baskets to women. The Chief Minister distributed motorised tricycles to divyangjans and provided school bags, notebooks, chocolates, and other items to schoolchildren. He also visited the exhibition and interacted with the schoolchildren.

Beneficiaries of various schemes felicitated by CM Yogi

• Supriya Nishad: Gold medallist in kayaking

• Sudhanshu Bharti: Gold medallist in canoeing

• Neelu Devi Maurya: Appointment letter as Solar Didi

• Moni Kesarwani: Appointment letter as Solar Didi

• Anjali Jaiswal: Cheque of Rs 5 lakh

• Sunita Devi: Cheque of Rs 4 lakh

• Sita Devi: Sanitation kit

• Ravi: Sanitation kit

• Subodh Kumar: Key under the PM Shahari Awas Yojana

• Kalpana Kesarwani: Key under the PM Shahari Awas Yojana

• Shikha: Cheque under PM SVANidhi

• Aditya Kumar: Cheque under PM SVANidhi