CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Prerna Park In Prayagraj, Unveils Statues Of Mookerjee, Vajpayee And Ashok Singhal | X - @myogiadityanath

Prayagraj, July 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated Prerna Park located at Kali Ghat. He also unveiled the statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Ashok Singhal. CM Yogi said that the lives of all three great personalities were dedicated to India.

On Monday, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary. He said, "He was a great figure in Indian politics, an educationist, and a freedom fighter. The life of Dr. Mookerjee, who sacrificed himself after proclaiming that 'One nation cannot have two Prime Ministers, two Constitutions, and two flags,' was dedicated to India's nationalism, unity, and integrity."

Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The CM stated, "Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the visionary of Akhand Bharat. When the British conspired to hand over Bengal to Pakistan, Dr. Mookerjee strongly raised his voice against it. He had declared that Bengal would not be allowed to become a part of Pakistan. As we are associated with the programmes marking his 125th birth anniversary, the BJP's lotus has also bloomed in West Bengal. This lotus is not merely a symbol of power, but also of prosperity, good governance, and the assurance of security for every youth and for our sisters and daughters."

CM Yogi highlighted, "Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life for India's integrity. In independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister, but the Cabinet also included ministers from different parties. Dr. Mookerjee became a minister in that Cabinet from the Hindu Mahasabha, but when the Nehru government began acting against India's integrity by following the policy of appeasement, Dr. Mookerjee strongly raised his voice against it. In the national interest, he resigned from his post and later, as the founding president of the Jana Sangh, laid the foundation of the future BJP."

References to Article 370 and Kashmir

He remarked, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 and integrated Kashmir into India in the same manner as the other states. Congress and the National Conference wanted a separate law, Constitution, and flag for Kashmir, but shattering their dreams, Dr. Mookerjee's dream was fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi because fulfilling the resolve of our predecessors is the true expression of gratitude towards them."

Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

CM Yogi noted, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave independent India a model of political stability and probity. He served Indian politics for six decades as a Member of Parliament, minister, and Prime Minister, but not a single stain could be attached to his character. He presented an outstanding model of good governance for villages, farmers, youth, and the poor. When he became Prime Minister, I closely witnessed his work as a Member of Parliament."

Remembering Ashok Singhal

The CM also remembered Ashok Singhal and said, "His life was dedicated to the nation. The soul of India resides in Sanatan Dharma, and Lord Ram is the original source of India's soul. Ram means the nation. It is the name of Ram that binds India from north to south in the thread of unity. Today's Ayodhya and the grand Ram Mandir are based on Ashok Singhal's vision."

CM Yogi said, "The Ram Janmabhoomi movement was the biggest cultural movement after Independence. Singhal Ji performed the innovative task of bringing saints onto one platform and, together with them, united everyone by harnessing the strength of the Sangh Parivar. During the 1990s, one slogan echoed everywhere: 'Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahin Banayenge.' Another slogan was: 'Ram Lalla Ke Kaam Na Aaye, Woh Bekar Jawani Hai.' By raising these slogans, the youth of that time sounded the clarion call across the country under the leadership of Ashok Singhal.”

He added, “Singhal Ji was an engineering graduate from Kashi Hindu University. Had he wished, he could have secured employment in a reputed organisation for his livelihood, but he dedicated his life to India and Sanatan Dharma. By dedicating his ancestral property to the poor, forest dwellers, and hill dwellers, he set an example."

Development of Prayagraj

The CM asserted, "Prime Minister Modi's mantra is that if development has to take place, heritage must be respected. No one knows how to honour heritage better than Prayagraj. Whenever equality is discussed in the country, we say, 'Go and take a holy dip in Prayagraj.' People from every caste, language, and region bathe together at the same Triveni without discrimination, demonstrating equality."

The CM also highlighted the mythological significance of Prayagraj and said, "Lord Bharadwaj performed penance here. When Lord Ram went to the forest and returned after 14 years, he touched the feet of Maharishi Bharadwaj before departing for Ayodhya. The double-engine government has renovated Bharadwaj Ji's statue, the ancient temple, and the ashram. Prayagraj has demonstrated its capability by opening the route to Nagvasuki, the pilgrimage sites of Prayagraj, Patalpuri, Saraswati Koop, Akshayavat, and by organising a grand and divine Kumbh."

Expressing gratitude to the people of Prayagraj, the CM stated, "Even when 66 crore devotees came for the Maha Kumbh, the local people did not raise any negative voice. Instead, they were overwhelmed that people from across the world had come here to take a holy dip at the Triveni."

CM Yogi informed, "Prayag is now progressing with strength. The National Law University named after Dr. Rajendra Prasad is being built here. Classes have already commenced, and the construction of the building is also nearly complete. New programmes have been launched for development. A new bridge is going to be built over the Ganga. For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for a single bridge. Excellent four-lane connectivity is also expanding." The CM said, "If you elect good public representatives, the results will also be good."

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Mayor and all public representatives and praised the work of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation during the Maha Kumbh. The CM described the Jyotirlingas as the basis of Lord Shiva's unity.

Referring to Shivalik Park, the CM said, "The Municipal Corporation provided land for it, where replicas of the Dwadash Jyotirlingas and six Jyotirlingas have been developed under the PPP mode. During the Maha Kumbh, so many devotees visited Shivalik Park that the income exceeded the investment."

CM Yogi remarked, "The Prime Minister's vision is to develop municipal corporations as Smart Cities. The objective behind this is to achieve the goal of ease of living in urban areas and make the lives of ordinary citizens easier and simpler, while also undertaking works that attract people. The statues of these three great personalities on the Yamuna riverfront will become a source of inspiration for youth and citizens."

Dignitaries present

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Cabinet Ministers Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' and Swatantra Dev Singh, Phulpur MP Praveen Patel, Dr. Vinod Bind, District Panchayat Chairman VK Singh, Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, MLAs Siddharth Nath Singh, Harshvardhan Vajpayee, Deepak Patel, Guru Prasad Maurya, Piyush Ranjan Nishad, Rajmani Kol, Vachaspati, Pooja Pal, Legislative Council Members Surendra Chaudhary, KP Srivastava, Babulal Tiwari, former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, BJP District President Sanjay Gupta, Yamunapar District President Rajesh Shukla, Gangapar District President Nirmala Paswan, and others were present.