CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Modernising Gomti Barrage, Lucknow’s Drinking Water Supply To Become Stronger | File Pic

Lucknow: The Yogi government is giving special focus to modernising infrastructure and water management systems across the state. Under this initiative, the Gomti Barrage in the state capital is being developed as a modern and model barrage system.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Irrigation Department has started work to replace the old and damaged vertical gates of the barrage. This will further strengthen drinking water supply in Lucknow. Along with this, water security, flood control and environmental balance will also become stronger with the help of new technology.

Principal Secretary, Irrigation, Anil Garg said, “The Gomti Barrage, built between 1980 and 1983, has long been the backbone of the capital’s water supply system. The barrage plays an important role in maintaining the fixed water level of 105.6 metres at the Kudia Ghat pumping station, ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply to lakhs of people. During the rainy season, it also helps regulate the flow of the Gomti River and protects the city from flood-like situations.”

He added, over time, due to the quality of river water and continuous usage, biological and chemical corrosion in the barrage gates had increased, affecting their efficiency. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that the gates be replaced in phases. Under this process, two gates were replaced in 2024, while four more gates were replaced in 2025. Work on constructing and installing the remaining four gates is now being carried out rapidly in the final phase.

Chief Engineer (Mechanical) Upendra Singh stated, “The gates were manufactured at the ISO-certified irrigation workshop in Bareilly. Each gate has been prepared in two sections, with the upper part weighing around 16 tonnes and the lower part around 18 tonnes. All ten gates have a width of 18 metres and a height of 4.95 metres. Built with advanced technology and a strong structure, the new gates will be capable of delivering better performance for a long time.”

He said, the department’s biggest challenge was to ensure that Lucknow’s drinking water supply was not affected during the gate replacement work. Keeping this in mind, a cofferdam has been constructed on the upstream side of the barrage to maintain the water level during repair and replacement work. This arrangement will ensure adequate water reaches the Kudia Ghat pumping station and residents of the city do not face any water shortage.

The Chief Engineer further informed, “A 45-day shutdown has been scheduled from May 8 to June 15 to smoothly complete the repair and gate replacement work. He said that due to rising temperatures and the possibility of falling water levels, the department is working round the clock to complete the work before time. A special team of engineers and technical staff is continuously monitoring the work.”

Preparations are also being made to operate the barrage in an automated manner through SCADA technology. This will allow the barrage gates to be operated digitally.

Monitoring of water levels, control of gates and quick response during emergency situations will become more effective. It will also reduce human errors and make the entire system more secure and transparent.