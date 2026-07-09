CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Statue In Banda, Honours Her Sacrifice | X -

Lucknow, July 9: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai dedicated everything for protecting the honour, pride, and dignity of India and for the country's freedom. Her sacrifice and selflessness continue to inspire the people of the nation even today." He made these remarks while addressing the gathering after unveiling the grand statue of Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi at Kalu Kuan Chauraha in Banda district on Thursday.

राष्ट्रधर्म तथा भारत की आन, बान और शान की रक्षा के लिए रानी अवंतीबाई लोधी जी ने अपना सर्वस्व समर्पित कर वीरगति का वरण किया।



जनपद बाँदा में आज उनकी भव्य प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया।



अमर वीरांगना की पावन स्मृतियों को नमन। pic.twitter.com/SaWtH7QbjO — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 9, 2026

The Chief Minister stated, "It is a matter of great pride for me to unveil the statue of Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi." Appreciating Sadar MLA Prakash Dwivedi, he observed that by honouring India's brave men, valiant women, and national icons at prominent locations across Banda, he has set a new ideal for the present and future generations.

CM Yogi remarked, "About three years ago, I also had the opportunity to unveil two important statues in Banda. Today, with the unveiling of the statue of Veerangana Avanti Bai, that glorious tradition has moved forward."

He added, "Banda's City Development Plan, its developing roads, and other development works are proof of how planned development can transform the identity of a city."

Referring to the First War of Independence of 1857, the Chief Minister said, "At that time, there was a strong desire for freedom across the country. In Barrackpore, Mangal Pandey ignited the spark of revolution; in Meerut, Dhan Singh Gurjar led it; in Bithoor, Kanpur, Tatya Tope carried it forward; and in Jhansi, Maharani Lakshmibai set an extraordinary example of valour. In this great tradition, Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi also placed national duty above all else and sacrificed her life in defence of the motherland."

The CM remarked, "Although she is no longer among us today, her courage, struggle, and sacrifice will always remain a source of inspiration for generations to come." Congratulating everyone associated with the installation of the statue, he observed that such efforts strengthen the spirit of respect and gratitude towards national heroes in society.

CM Yogi stated, "When good leaders are elected, great personalities receive such honour. This honour is an expression of gratitude towards those brave men and women for whom national duty was supreme and who made sacrifices for it. Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi's name also belongs to this great tradition." The Chief Minister offered his humble respects and paid his heartfelt tribute to her revered memory.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad, Minister of State for PWD Kunwar Brijesh Singh, Banda MLA Prakash Dwivedi, Naraini MLA Ommani Verma, BJP District President Kallu Rajput, along with other BJP leaders and distinguished dignitaries, were present.