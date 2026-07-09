CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Bundelkhand Transformation, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹710 Crore | X - @myogiadityanath

Banda, July 9: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, highlighting the difference between the work done by those governments and the present Government. Without naming anyone directly, he stated, "Some people insult the nation's heritage. They have made it their life's mission to criticise Hindu traditions and Sanatan. They do not want to see a prosperous and Viksit Bharat. The money that our Government spends on the development of temples and the beautification of Dhams was earlier spent during the Samajwadi Party's tenure on constructing boundary walls for graveyards. They love graveyards, and that is why they oppose the development of the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Chitrakoot, and Naimisharanya Dham. Leaders of the SP and Congress cannot digest the development works carried out by BJP representatives."

The CM appealed to the people of the state, stating, reject those whose thinking is negative and opposed to development.

On Thursday, CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 229 development projects worth more than Rs 710 crore for the Banda and Baberu Assembly constituencies. Enumerating several of the projects inaugurated and launched, the Chief Minister credited the people and their public representatives for these achievements.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also described the period when Bundelkhand was in a state of distress. He said, "After I became Chief Minister, the Prime Minister told me that my first visit should be to Bundelkhand and that something should be done for the region. When I came here nine to nine-and-a-half years ago, I saw that backwardness had become its identity. Migration and water scarcity had become the defining features of Bundelkhand. Mining mafia, land mafia, sand mafia, forest mafia, and dacoits had created such terror that even farmers were afraid to enter their fields."

जनपद बाँदा में ₹710 करोड़ से अधिक लागत की 229 विकास परियोजनाओं के लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में... https://t.co/kh55qEzIlo — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 9, 2026

He added by sating, the Patha region had become a centre for ransom and extortion by dacoits. There was no connectivity, irrigation, drinking water, security, or employment. Even FIRs were not registered at police stations. Bundelkhand was struggling for its very existence, but today it brings immense satisfaction to see its progress. Everyone can clearly see the transformation in Banda compared to 9 years ago.

He assured that any project brought to the Government for the preservation of development and heritage would be implemented to make Bundelkhand a heaven on earth.

The CM stated, "When Prime Minister Modi assumed leadership of the country, a ray of hope emerged. After the double engine Government was formed in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state also witnessed improved connectivity, drinking water facilities, irrigation for every field, and appointment letters for Government jobs for the youth of Banda. The BJP's double engine Government has fulfilled the aspirations of everyone."

CM Yogi also informed, the people elected capable public representatives such as Shri Prakash Dwivedi, Ramkesh Nishad, and Ommani Verma, and therefore development projects are reaching this region. Bundelkhand has also become free from dacoits, mafia, curfews, disturbances, and riots. Today, it has Maharani Durgavati Medical College, an Agricultural University, an Engineering College, a Polytechnic College, and excellent connectivity.

He cautioned, "If a land mafia or a dacoit wins an election, they will kidnap traders, evict the poor, and loot the schemes meant for youth and the poor. This is exactly what used to happen in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. Those entrusted with protecting the state were the very people who looted it. The poor did not even receive basic facilities. Housing benefits were available only to those associated with the Samajwadi Party, whereas today, under the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' every section of society is receiving the benefits of Government schemes."

The CM stated, the double engine Government does not follow the policy of appeasement. The Government does not tolerate disturbances, curfews, or hooliganism. It warns those who attempt to compromise the safety of daughters and traders, and for those who do not mend their ways, the path to Yamraj's abode will also be opened.

He added, during my previous visit, I had unveiled several statues here. Today, I have also unveiled the grand statue of Avanti Bai Lodhi.

The CM also referred to the transformation of Banda's roads and intersections. He stated, "The people of the city, together with their public representatives, can create a model of a well-planned city. Banda is honouring its national heroes. Parks are being developed in the names of great personalities. The invincible Kalinjar Fort inspires us to move forward on the path of victory. Everyone receives the blessings of Neelkanth Mahadev, who resides there."

Referring to his visit earlier in the day, the CM said, this morning I performed the Parikrama of Kamadgiri Mountain in Chitrakoot. Lord Shri Ram is deeply embedded in the memories of Chitrakoot and Bundelkhand. Under the BJP's double engine Government, India's heritage is being preserved.

CM Yogi again remarked, the SP and Congress gave the state dacoits and handed pistols to the youth instead of jobs, whereas our Government gave the Bundelkhand Expressway and developed the region as a Defence Manufacturing Corridor hub. When India launches the BrahMos missile manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, Pakistan cries out in fear. Bundelkhand is becoming the focal point of the courage and valour of India's soldiers.

He further added, "A public representative should be dedicated and committed to connecting the people with Government schemes. The MLA from Banda takes interest in development, which is why development is visible here. But the SP MLA from Baberu has no interest in development. For him, development means encroaching on the land of the poor and harassing them. Such arrogance and such plunder of the rights of the poor must be stopped. During the rule of the Congress and the SP, there was no interest in installing statues of Avanti Bai Lodhi and Maharana Pratap, restoring pilgrimage sites, beautifying temples, or improving connectivity."

He said, after becoming Chief Minister in 2017, I had made two announcements: illegal slaughterhouses would be shut down, and those who had encroached upon the land of the poor and traders should vacate it within 24 hours, otherwise we know how to get it vacated.

He added, "A total of 64 thousand acres of land were freed from mafias directly or indirectly linked to the SP. Investments are now taking place on that land, creating employment opportunities for youth. Young people in Bundelkhand are now getting work close to home."

The CM also referred to the number of youth who have secured Government jobs and employment.

The CM informed, every district's unique product has been promoted. Praising Banda's Shajar stone, he said, "Shajar from Banda is now being counted among precious stones. Even major companies are now sourcing Shajar stones instead of gemstones. This has become possible because of Prime Minister Modi's vision of ODOP. Once MSMEs received respect and an atmosphere of security was created, investment also began flowing into the state."

He said, we are promoting the development of Industrial Clusters along expressways in every district. Through BIDA, we are going to establish Uttar Pradesh's largest industrial city in Bundelkhand. Earlier, due to Government neglect, people from Bundelkhand were forced to migrate. Our resolve now is that youth from across the country and the world will come here seeking employment.

On the occasion, Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad, Minister of State for Public Works Kunwar Brajesh Singh, MLAs Prakash Dwivedi and Ommani Verma, Members of the Legislative Council Dr. Babulal Tiwari and Jitendra Singh Sengar, District Panchayat Chairperson Sunil Singh Patel, Municipal Council Chairperson Malti Gupta 'Basu', BJP Regional President Ramkishore Sahu, District President Kallu Singh Rajput, and others were present.