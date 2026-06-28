CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Hathras, Agra On June 28; To Inaugurate Development Projects, Review Law And Order

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow, June 27: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Hathras and Agra on Sunday, June 28. As per the scheduled programme, the Chief Minister will first reach Hathras, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects at the Salempur Industrial Area. He will also address a public meeting there.

Development Projects In Hathras

After the Hathras visit, the Chief Minister will reach Agra, where he will chair a meeting at the Commissioner's Auditorium to review pending Public Works Department projects in the Agra division and discuss the action plan for new projects. He will also conduct a detailed review of district-level development works and the law and order situation.

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State Transformation Review

After returning from Agra, the Chief Minister will chair a review meeting of the State Transformation Commission in Lucknow in the evening.