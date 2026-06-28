 CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Hathras, Agra On June 28; To Inaugurate Development Projects, Review Law And Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshCM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Hathras, Agra On June 28; To Inaugurate Development Projects, Review Law And Order

CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Hathras, Agra On June 28; To Inaugurate Development Projects, Review Law And Order

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Hathras and Agra on June 28 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects, address a public meeting and review infrastructure, district development and law and order. He will later chair a State Transformation Commission meeting in Lucknow.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 28, 2026, 02:41 AM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Hathras, Agra On June 28; To Inaugurate Development Projects, Review Law And Order
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow, June 27: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Hathras and Agra on Sunday, June 28. As per the scheduled programme, the Chief Minister will first reach Hathras, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects at the Salempur Industrial Area. He will also address a public meeting there.

Development Projects In Hathras

After the Hathras visit, the Chief Minister will reach Agra, where he will chair a meeting at the Commissioner's Auditorium to review pending Public Works Department projects in the Agra division and discuss the action plan for new projects. He will also conduct a detailed review of district-level development works and the law and order situation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Yogi Adityanath To Launch Key Industrial Projects, Review Development Works In Noida & Ghaziabad
Yogi Adityanath To Launch Key Industrial Projects, Review Development Works In Noida & Ghaziabad

State Transformation Review

After returning from Agra, the Chief Minister will chair a review meeting of the State Transformation Commission in Lucknow in the evening.

Follow us on