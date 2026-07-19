CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Barabanki On Monday, Will inaugurate And Lay Foundation Stones For Development Projects

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Barabanki district on Monday, July 20, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 82 development projects worth over ₹542 crore for the Ramnagar and Dariyabad Assembly constituencies.

In the Ramnagar Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister will inaugurate 14 development projects worth more than ₹104 crore and lay the foundation stones for 22 projects worth over ₹178 crore.

Similarly, in the Dariyabad Assembly constituency, he will inaugurate 12 projects worth more than ₹29 crore and lay the foundation stones for 34 projects worth over ₹231 crore.

The programme will be held at the grounds located behind the Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple in Ramnagar, Barabanki district.

The event will be attended by Minister of State for Prisons Suresh Rahi; Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies Satish Chandra Sharma; District Panchayat Administrator Rajrani Rawat; Members of the Legislative Council Angad Kumar Singh, Engineer Avnish Kumar Singh, and Umesh Dwivedi; MLAs Sakendra Pratap Verma (Kursi), Dinesh Rawat (Haidergarh), and Ramchandra Yadav (Rudauli); and Baijnath Rawat, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission.