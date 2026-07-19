Dandeli Resort Horror: Karnataka Man Suffers Fractures After Falling Nearly 40 Feet During Zipline Ride - VIDEO

A fun adventure outing turned into a nightmare for a Karnataka man after he allegedly fell nearly 40 feet from a zipline at a resort in Dandeli when the ride's safety mechanism reportedly failed. The shocking incident, which was captured on camera, has sparked questions over adventure sports safety and the responsibility of resort operators.

Zipline ride ends in Horror

The incident took place on July 3 at Sterling River Resort in Dandeli. Kuber Surpur, a resident of Vijayapura, had visited the resort along with his brother, Prashant, when he decided to try the zipline attraction.

According to the family, Kuber was midway through the ride when the safety lock allegedly snapped, causing him to plunge to the ground from a height of around 40 feet. The entire accident was recorded on his brother's mobile phone. The video shows Kuber gliding across the zipline before suddenly falling to the ground within seconds.

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Victim suffers multiple fractures, undergoes surgery

The fall left Kuber with serious injuries, including fractures in both his arms and both legs, along with nerve damage.

He was first rushed to the Dandeli Government Hospital for emergency treatment before being shifted to a private hospital in Vijayapura. As his condition required specialised care, he was later moved to a hospital in Miraj, where he underwent surgery.

Doctors have reportedly informed the family that Kuber will require additional surgeries on his hands and legs as part of his recovery.

Family alleges safety lapses

Kuber's family has accused the resort management of failing to follow mandatory safety procedures before allowing the ride to operate.

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They also alleged that the resort had initially promised to cover the full cost of Kuber's medical treatment after the accident. However, the family claims that the management has since stopped responding to their calls and is no longer addressing concerns related to the mounting medical expenses.

Resort denies negligence

The manager of Sterling River Resort acknowledged that the accident had taken place but denied allegations of negligence.

Describing the incident as an unfortunate accident, the manager said he would soon travel to Vijayapura to meet Kuber's family and discuss the matter.