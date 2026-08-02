CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Modi, Sitharaman After UP Gets ₹19,208 Crore Tax Devolution Funds | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the social media platform X for the release of Rs 19,208 crore to Uttar Pradesh as an advance installment of tax devolution.

CM Yogi wrote on X, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for releasing Rs 19,208 crore to Uttar Pradesh as an advance installment of tax devolution. This timely support reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism."

The Chief Minister stated, "This step by the Central Government will further strengthen the state's financial capacity and provide fresh momentum to development works, infrastructure creation and public welfare initiatives. We are all committed to working together to build a stronger and more prosperous Uttar Pradesh."