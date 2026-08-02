Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Begins ₹8.81 Crore 'Shiv Lok Theme Park' Project In Agra | X

Agra: The Yogi Government is rapidly promoting religious and spiritual tourism in the state alongside infrastructure development. Moving forward in this direction, the historic Balkeshwar Park in Agra will now be developed into a grand 'Shiv Lok Theme Park' on the lines of Ujjain's 'Mahakal Lok'. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for this ambitious project, worth Rs 8.81 crore, on July 25, 2026. Since the foundation stone was laid, work on the project has gained considerable momentum. Agra Municipal Corporation has prepared the complete layout and detailed action plan to develop the park using funds from the 15th Finance Commission.

The Shiv Lok Theme Park, to be developed a short distance from the ancient Balkeshwar Mahadev Temple situated on the banks of the Yamuna River, will present a unique blend of faith and modernity. Its vision is to create a spiritual and cultural destination based on the 19 avatars of Lord Shiva. A grand and attractive statue of Lord Shiva will be installed at the centre of the 16,000-square-metre Balkeshwar Park.

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Devotees visiting the park will be able to witness vivid depictions of Lord Shiva's divine acts based on the Shiva Purana. A grand 'Nandi Dwar' will be constructed at the entrance to the park. In addition, an attractive sound and light show based on Shiva Stuti, along with colourful fountains, will further enhance the park's divine ambience.

Every part of the Shiv Lok Theme Park has been designed to provide a remarkable experience of devotion, beauty and recreation. Once completed, it will offer a beautiful and peaceful environment for devotees visiting the Balkeshwar Temple for darshan and parikrama to rest.

At the same time, tourists visiting Agra will be able to experience this divine Shiv Lok in addition to the Taj Mahal. This theme park will prove to be a major milestone in the cultural and spiritual development of the Braj region.

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"The Shiv Lok Theme Park is being developed using funds from the 15th Finance Commission. With a budget of Rs 8.81 crore, the old Balkeshwar Park will be completely transformed. Our objective is to develop it into an ultra-modern, beautiful and peaceful spiritual centre."

Arvind Kumar Srivastava, Executive Engineer, Agra Municipal Corporation

"Inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Balkeshwar area has received this major gift. The construction of the Shiv Lok Theme Park will not only provide a sacred place of rest for devotees and parikrama pilgrims visiting the Balkeshwar Temple but will also significantly boost tourism across the entire Braj region. It is a major gift for the residents of Balkeshwar and Shiva devotees across Agra. This theme park will give our religious faith a new and grand identity."

Murari Lal Agrawal, Local Councillor