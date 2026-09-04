CM Yogi Adityanath Reaches Krishna Janmabhoomi On Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Offers Darshan Of ‘Lala’ In Silver-Adorned Sanctum Sanctorum |

Mathura: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the second day of his visit to Braj, reached Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple on Friday morning on the sacred occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Here, with complete rituals and devotion, he had darshan of Shri Krishna and performed special puja for ‘Lala’ (Bal Krishna), in the main sanctum sanctorum, and received his blessings. This was his 20th darshan of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi as Chief Minister. Upon his arrival at the temple premises, office-bearers of Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan accorded him a grand welcome and felicitation.

On this special and divine festival of Janmashtami, the walls of the main sanctum sanctorum of Janmabhoomi had been adorned in an exceptionally divine manner with a layer of silver.

Chief Minister Yogi continued to admire for a long time the magnificent sight of the sanctum sanctorum adorned with silver and the captivating form of Lala with devotion.

After offering darshan and performing puja at the main sanctum sanctorum, the CM also visited the Yogmaya Temple, Keshavdev Temple and Bhagwat Bhawan located within the premises, where he offered darshan and performed puja and prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country and the state.

Before performing puja and worship rituals at the temple, the Chief Minister duly performed Go-Pujan of Gomata in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi premises. On this sacred occasion, while accepting the greetings of thousands of devotees present in the Janmabhoomi premises, CM Yogi showered flowers on them for a long time and extended heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

The Chief Minister reached among the artists who had come from Ujjain and were giving a captivating cultural presentation in the Janmabhoomi premises, encouraged them and also got photographs clicked with them.

CM Yogi remained in the Janmabhoomi premises for about 30 minutes.