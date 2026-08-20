CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes ITI-Industry Partnerships, Global Job Training To Make Uttar Pradesh Leading Skill Hub | X

Lucknow, August 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing the action plan of the Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Thursday, said that ITIs should be connected with as many industries as possible. Along with developing courses and training according to industry requirements, apprenticeship and on-the-job training should also be promoted so that trained youth can get better employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said, "Skill development should also be linked with global opportunities along with employment. There should be a system of continuous dialogue between ITIs and industries, and regular employment fairs should be organized at every divisional headquarters."

Reviewing the progress of the Center for Innovation, Invention, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) centers, the Chief Minister directed that operations at the Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar and Bareilly centers should begin at the earliest. He stated, "These centers should be developed as centers of excellence for modern technology and industry-based training."

The meeting was informed that 150 government ITIs are being upgraded with the support of Tata Technologies, while the process of upgrading 62 other ITIs is also progressing. Advanced skill labs have been established in 37 government ITIs with the support of industries.

The Chief Minister said, "The availability of instructors is important for the quality of training and directed that the selection process be expedited. Provision should also be made to give selected instructors weightage in the process of regular appointment based on their experience and work."

In the meeting, it was informed that selection has been completed for 2,406 instructor posts and more than 2,200 selected instructors have already joined their duties.

It was informed in the meeting that arrangements have been made to provide trainees with training related to the official terminology and use of Hindi at the workplace, while English language training has been made mandatory for every trainee. In view of the demand for skilled manpower in countries such as Japan and Germany, the process of selecting companies to start digital training in foreign languages is underway.

The Chief Minister directed, "Special attention be given to providing skill training to children and youth from families associated with the Zero Poverty campaign and connecting them with employment and self-employment opportunities."

The meeting was informed that verification of 9.52 lakh youth in the 14 to 35 age group from such families has been completed, of whom 1.44 lakh have been identified as eligible. Of these, 8,746 youth have registered for training.

In the meeting, it was informed that over the past 5 years, 21.13 lakh youth have received training through the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, while 12.94 lakh youth have received employment.

The Chief Minister said, "The success of skill training should now be assessed more on the basis of employment and self-employment outcomes than the number of people trained. Rapid efforts should be made to make Uttar Pradesh the country's leading skill hub by providing the state's youth with modern skills, industry-based training and global employment opportunities."