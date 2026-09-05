CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Gau Seva At The Gaushala Of Gorakhnath Temple

Yogi Adityanath | File

Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Friday night, performed Gau Seva at the gaushala of Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday morning after celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Krishna at the temple. He toured the gaushala, enquired about the well-being of the cattle, and affectionately fed them jaggery with his own hands.

Despite remaining occupied in the Shri Krishna Janmashtami rituals until late Friday night, CM Yogi followed his traditional routine at Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday morning. In the early hours, he offered darshan and worship to Guru Gorakhnath at Gorakhnath Temple and paid his respects at the samadhi sthal of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath. While touring the temple premises, he reached the temple’s gaushala and spent some time there.

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At the gaushala, the Chief Minister gently stroked the cattle on their foreheads, showered them with affection, and fed them jaggery with his own hands. The Chief Minister also obtained information from the gaushala workers regarding the health and nutrition of all the cattle and issued necessary instructions for their care.

During his tour of the temple premises, the Chief Minister also showered affection on children who had come with their family members. Calling the children to him, he asked their names and enquired where they had come from and which class they studied in. The Chief Minister interacted warmly with the children and gave them chocolates. Placing his hand on each child’s forehead, he blessed them with affection and encouraged them to study well.