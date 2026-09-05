Yogi Govt Invites Taiwanese Tech Companies To Invest In Uttar Pradesh | X

Taipei/Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously working towards developing the state as a global hub for semiconductors, electronics, and advanced technology. In this regard, Uttar Pradesh presented investment opportunities in the state before leading Taiwanese tech companies at ‘SEMICON 2026’, held in Taipei from September 2 to 4, and invited them to invest in semiconductor, data center, and electronics projects.

The Yogi Government’s investment-friendly policies, ready industrial infrastructure, skilled human resources, and rapidly developing electronics ecosystem were presented as key strengths before Taiwanese companies. The state emphasized opportunities for strategic partnerships and investments in areas such as chip manufacturing, sensors, data centers, and supply chain localization.

An Uttar Pradesh delegation led by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT, participated in the India-Taiwan Semiconductor Forum. The delegation included Prerna Sharma, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP, and Manish Meena, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The delegation met Eugene Huang, Chairman of Creative Sensor Inc., along with the company’s senior leadership, and discussed the company’s expansion plans in India. In addition, discussions were held with representatives of MediaTek, ADATA Technology, and the TIBA Business Association regarding possibilities for investment, joint ventures, and long-term collaboration.

Highlighting the potential of the semiconductor sector in Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar shared details of the state’s industrial infrastructure, progressive incentive policies, skilled workforce, and plans to develop a robust technology manufacturing ecosystem. Taiwanese companies were informed about investment opportunities in sensor modules, electronics manufacturing, application engineering, testing, and comprehensive supply chain localization.

The Yogi Government is advancing the state’s strategy in alignment with national programmes such as ISM 2.0, ECMS, and MPMS, as well as the Uttar Pradesh Semiconductor Policy-2024 and the Uttar Pradesh FDI Policy-2023. Invest UP, YEIDA, and the IT and Electronics Department are facilitating investors through industrial infrastructure, policy incentives, and simplified approval processes.

Before investors, Uttar Pradesh’s large land bank, proximity to NCR, skilled workforce, strong supplier base, and rapidly expanding electronics ecosystem were presented as major investment advantages. The Government’s objective is to establish Uttar Pradesh among the country’s leading investment destinations in the semiconductor and advanced technology sectors.