CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Floral Tribute To The Statue Of Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi On Her 196th Birth Anniversary |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to the statue of Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi on her birth anniversary. The CM described her as one of the great revolutionaries of India’s First War of Independence in 1857. He said, "The contribution, penance, sacrifice and martyrdom of women warriors continue to inspire everyone. Today marks her 196th birth anniversary. She was only 27 years old in 1857. At such a young age, she made the ultimate sacrifice in the struggle for freedom and set an example for generations to come. Her sacrifice for freedom remains an inspiration for the youth."

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi was one of the great heroines of India’s freedom struggle who dedicated her life to the nation. She did not hesitate to sacrifice everything for the cause of freedom. The war for the country’s independence against the British was fought under the leadership of Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi, and people continue to pay homage to her memory with great reverence. Every Indian bows in respect to her contribution."

CM Yogi said, "To ensure that the ideals of Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi serve as an inspiration for Uttar Pradesh, his government accelerated the formation of three new women’s battalions of the UP PAC and named/formed them after these women warriors. A new PAC battalion has been established in Budaun in the name of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi. The work is almost complete. The installation of an equestrian statue of Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai there is now moving towards its final stage. In Lucknow, work on the women’s PAC battalion established in the name of Veerangana Uda Devi Pasi has also progressed on a war footing. In Gorakhpur, work on a new PAC battalion named after Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Kori is progressing rapidly. Work on installing equestrian statues of the respective women warriors has also advanced at both these battalions."

The Chief Minister said, "There was a time when questions regarding the safety of women used to arise in Uttar Pradesh. The objective behind initiatives undertaken in the names of these women warriors is to ensure that the clouds hanging over such concerns disappear. Daughters should be safe and able to work with their heads held high and with dignity in every sphere of society. Government schemes should move forward effectively to promote their self-reliance. With this commitment, the double-engine government has expanded its programmes under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

CM Yogi said, "The recruitment of women has been made mandatory to the extent of 20 percent in the Uttar Pradesh Police force. In 2017, there were only 10,000 women in the Uttar Pradesh Police force; that number has now risen to more than 45,000. Women’s empowerment is not merely a slogan; the dignity of women is being protected so that they can contribute to realising the dreams of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, with a commitment to the principle of putting the nation first, while ensuring their safety, dignity and self-reliance."

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora and Jai Devi, Legislative Council Member Umesh Dwivedi, among others, also offered floral tributes at the statue of Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi.