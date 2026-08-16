SP President Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Border Security, Inflation, Fuel Prices And School Closures

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the BJP government over the country’s border security, rising inflation, fuel prices and the closure of government primary schools, saying the issues required greater attention than delimitation.

SP Chief Questions BJP Over Country’s Border Security

“Today, the country needs security of its borders more than delimitation,” Yadav said while addressing the media after paying tribute to freedom fighter Rani Avantibai Lodhi on her birth anniversary in Hazratganj.

Yadav asked the BJP to state the geographical area of the country in 2014 and compare it with the present area. He said questions were being raised over the security of the country’s borders.

SP Chief Raises Concerns Over Inflation And E20 Petrol Blending

He also targeted the government over inflation and the blending of ethanol in petrol. “Inflation has increased in the country and E20 is being mixed in petrol. The government should answer this,” he said.

Yadav alleged that farmers were facing shortages and irregularities in the supply of fertilisers, including DAP. He also criticised the civic conditions in Lucknow, saying garbage was lying across the city.

SP Chief Questions BJP’s Tree Plantation Claims

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s tree plantation campaign, Yadav said, “BJP leaders say they have planted 300 crore trees. They should tell us where these trees have been planted.”

Yadav also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over education and infrastructure. He alleged that 500 primary schools had been closed in Gorakhpur and said the chief minister’s home district had itself witnessed the closure of the schools.

He also criticised the condition of the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, saying potholes had already appeared on the road.

Paying tribute to Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Yadav said her contribution to India’s freedom struggle was comparable to that of Rani Lakshmibai.

“Just as Rani Lakshmibai made a contribution to the freedom struggle, Rani Avantibai also made a similar contribution,” he said.

Yadav said the Samajwadi Party would continue its efforts to secure rights and opportunities for the Lodhi community and other sections covered under its PDA, or Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak, political plank.

“We will continue to fight for the PDA, create awareness in society and work to bring people together,” he said.