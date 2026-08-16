Varanasi Cafe Owner Attacked, Car Set on Fire After He Refused Maggi; Alleges Extortion Bid - VIDEO

A cafe owner in Varanasi has accused a group of men of assaulting him, vandalising his establishment, hurling caste-based slurs, demanding monthly extortion money and allegedly setting a car on fire. The Cantt police have registered a case based on his complaint and launched an investigation.

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Aditya Sonkar, a resident of Sarsauli Bhojubeer, told police that he was sleeping inside his cafe with his maternal cousin around midnight on August 12 when several men allegedly arrived in a car. He named several individuals in his complaint, alleging that they were under the influence of alcohol.

According to the complaint, the men allegedly became angry after their request for Maggi was refused and assaulted the two men before vandalising the cafe. Sonkar further alleged that the accused demanded Rs 5,000 every month and threatened to prevent him from operating the cafe if he failed to pay.

The group allegedly damaged the windows of a Maruti Swift belonging to Sonkar’s cousin, besides damaging a neighbouring shop’s signboard and attempting to break its lock.

Sonkar alleged that the group returned with more associates around 3 am on August 15 and poured petrol on his cousin’s car before setting it on fire.

Cantt police station in-charge Rajkishore Pandey said a case had been registered based on the complaint. Police are examining CCTV footage and investigating the allegations. A special team has reportedly been formed to identify and apprehend those responsible.