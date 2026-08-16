Air India Passenger’s Licensed Pistol Accidentally Fires During Security Check, Injures Two Staffers At Varanasi Airport | Representational Image

Varanasi: Two AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services) screeners were injured after a passenger’s licensed pistol accidentally discharged during a weapons inspection at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday morning, August 16, 2026.

Bullet Hits Ground Before Injuring Two Staffers

According to The Hindu, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. during a routine inspection of the passenger’s weapon, documents and ammunition.

The passenger had reportedly declared the firearm and magazine as required for air travel. During the verification process, a round was accidentally fired. India Today reported that the bullet first struck the ground before hitting two AAICLAS employees.

One of the injured staffers, a woman, reportedly sustained an injury to her thigh or leg, while a male employee was injured in his hand or thumb.

Passenger Was Travelling To Mumbai

The passenger was identified in reports as around 55-year-old Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh. He was travelling with his wife on Air India Express flight IX-1810 to Mumbai.

According to reports, Rai was carrying the licensed pistol after declaring it for carriage as required under airport procedures.

Injured Staffers Taken To Hospital

Both injured AAICLAS employees were immediately taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

Local police were informed following the incident, while the passenger was detained and questioned as officials began examining how the weapon discharged during the security check.

Investigation Underway

Airport authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge. Airport Director Puneet Gupta also confirmed details of the incident in statements cited by The Indian Express.

While initial reports have described the firing as accidental, officials are examining the sequence of events and the procedures followed during the weapon inspection. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.