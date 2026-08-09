CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Lucknow. Following this, the Chief Minister led a Tiranga Yatra from the Chief Minister’s residence at 5 Kalidas Marg to Vidhan Bhavan, accompanied by BJP leaders, public representatives, youth, women, artists and people from across the state.

The Chief Minister took selfies with children waving the Tricolour and encouraged them. Vande Mataram was sung collectively at the launch venue. Extending advance greetings to the people on Independence Day, the Chief Minister appealed to everyone to hoist the Tricolour at their homes ahead of the occasion.

He described the Tricolour as a symbol of simplicity, development, heritage, and the honour, pride and glory of India.

The Chief Minister said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is launching Tiranga Yatras across the country to express gratitude towards revolutionaries and freedom fighters, with the Tiranga symbolising the honour, pride and glory of the nation."

He also remembered the revolutionaries, soldiers and Constitution-makers who sacrificed everything for India’s independence and later for the defence of independent India, including Rajendra Prasad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Chief Minister said, "The Tricolor symbolises simplicity, development, heritage, and the honour, pride and glory of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken a decision to ensure the highest respect for India’s national symbols by placing those who insult the national anthem and national song in the category of cognisable offences and providing for punishment."

He said, "It can no longer be the case that people live in India but insult the country’s national symbols, great personalities, national anthem or national song."

The Chief Minister said, "Vande Mataram is being sung across the country to mark 150 years of the national song. Today also marks the 101st anniversary of the Kakori Train Action. On this day in 1925, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh and Ashfaqullah Khan carried out the Kakori Train Action and shook the foundations of British rule."

He added, "Tiranga Yatra is also a pledge to express gratitude towards the martyrs and carry forward Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of ‘Nation First’. This mantra is an inspiration for every young person in India."

The Chief Minister said that the youth are talented and a symbol of energy, and possess the capacity to face every challenge confronting the nation.

He said, "Young people should have an appropriate platform to channel their energy towards progress and should be able to prepare themselves not only through conventional academic curricula but also to face the challenges confronting the country and society."

With this vision, he said, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world’s largest political party, is launching Tiranga Yatras across the country.

Overwhelmed by the presence of young people in the Tiranga Yatra, Chief Minister Yogi said, "25,000-30,000 young people in Lucknow were participating in the yatra to express their gratitude towards all those martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation with the resolve of ‘Nation First’ and the sentiment, ‘Tera Vaibhav Amar Rahe Maa, Hum Din Chaar Rahe Na Rahe"

He said this immense energy is an expression of the nation’s gratitude towards the revolutionaries and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Chief Minister said, "The steps concerning the national song, national anthem and national symbols that should have been taken immediately after 1947 took 75 years because, for some people, power was paramount. For Prime Minister Modi, however, the nation comes first. The Prime Minister has set an example by introducing new schemes for India’s national symbols, youth, the poor, women, farmers and other sections, while providing them with appropriate platforms to move forward. The Tiranga Yatra is an expression of this ideal."

The Chief Minister said, "To ensure respect for the Tricolour, Prime Minister Modi amended the Flag Code and made it possible for citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes as well. During the Congress era, people had to approach the courts and fight a legal battle to be able to display the Tricolour at their homes."

Prime Minister Modi, he said, gave 1.4 billion Indians the freedom to hoist the Tricolour, the symbol of India’s honour, pride and glory, at their homes.

The Chief Minister called upon the participants to proceed towards Vidhan Bhavan in a disciplined manner while raising slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. In response to his appeal, a remarkable blend of patriotism and discipline was visible throughout the route.

Carrying Tricolours in their hands, the Chief Minister joined the Tiranga Yatra from 5 Kalidas Marg to Vidhan Bhavan along with young children and senior members of the organisation and government, amid patriotic songs that filled the atmosphere with national pride. In front of Vidhan Bhavan, the Chief Minister released a balloon, providing the sense of completion to the yatra.

During the event, Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal, state ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, JPS Rathore and Dayashankar Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MPs Dr Dinesh Sharma, Brij Lal and Sanjay Seth, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Rajeshwar Singh and OP Srivastava, Legislative Council Member Ram Chandra Pradhan, Mukesh Sharma and others were present.