PM Narendra Modi Meets CWG 2026 Heroes; 'Jo Khelega, Woh Khilega' Message Wins Hearts | VIDEO

PM Modi With CWG 2026 Heroes | X

New Delhi, August 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners and celebrated their impressive performances at the Glasgow Games on Sunday. A video of the interaction, shared by PM Modi, shows the athletes proudly meeting the Prime Minister and joining him in a spirited chant of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

In the video, Sakshi Choudhary says that it was a proud moment for the Commonwealth Games medallists to be invited by PM Modi. She also describes the Prime Minister as "extremely humble" before asking him to share a message with the athletes and sports fans.

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PM Modi then steps forward with a smile and delivers a short but powerful message: "Jo khelega, woh khilega!" He also urges everyone to keep cheering for India before leading the athletes in repeated chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

The video captures the joy of India's athletes after a highly successful Commonwealth Games campaign.

India's Impressive CWG 2026 Medal Tally

India finished the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in fourth place on the overall medal table with 39 medals. The Indian contingent won 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals.

India's performance was marked by strong displays across several sports. The country's boxers produced a particularly impressive campaign, winning a record 10 medals, including seven gold medals.

The Games also produced memorable performances in weightlifting, athletics, para-athletics and judo. India's para-sport campaign was its best at the Commonwealth Games, while the country also enjoyed a historic run in judo.

Sakshi Choudhary Among India's Golden Performers

Sakshi Choudhary was among India's gold-medal winners in Glasgow. Her presence at the meeting with PM Modi made the video particularly special, as she herself captured the cheerful interaction with the Prime Minister.

Indian boxers emerged as one of the biggest success stories of the Games, with seven gold medals contributing significantly to the country’s final tally.

The success in Glasgow highlighted the growing depth of Indian sport, with athletes from established disciplines as well as emerging areas making their mark.

PM Modi's Message To Indian Athletes

The Prime Minister's message, "Jo khelega, woh khilega", summed up the spirit of the occasion. His interaction with the medal winners celebrated not just the medals but also the hard work and dedication behind them.

As the athletes proudly stood with their medals, the meeting became a celebration of India's sporting success at Glasgow 2026.

With 39 medals and a fourth-place finish, India returned from the Commonwealth Games with several historic performances and another strong reminder of the country's growing sporting strength.