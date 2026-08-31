CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Honour 61 UP Teachers For Improving School Education Quality | X

Lucknow, August 31: The Yogi Government is giving state-level recognition and honour to teachers who are shaping the future of the state in classrooms through their outstanding work. The Basic Education Department has selected the names of 61 teachers for the State Teacher Award-2025. Based on the recommendation of the state-level selection committee, the selected teachers are contributing to improving the quality of education, children's learning and strengthening the school system in schools across various districts of the state.

The names of these 61 teachers were approved after consideration of proposals received from various districts during meetings of the state-level selection committee. The list issued by the government contains the name, designation, school and development block details of each teacher. This initiative is an important step towards encouraging teachers who are working with a focus on better teaching, innovation and students' learning in schools.

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Teachers from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur to be honoured

The selected teachers include teachers from various districts of the state. From Agra, Sangeeta Sharma; from Aligarh, Amar Singh; from Ambedkar Nagar, Ram Milan Gupta; from Amroha, Geeta Verma; from Ayodhya, Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi; from Azamgarh, Pradeep Kumar Singh; from Bahraich, Preeti Mishra; from Ballia, Ajit Kumar Srivastava; from Balrampur, Salma Khan; and from Barabanki, Rahul Kumar Shukla have been selected. Similarly, from Bhadohi, Urmila Devi; from Bijnor, Rachna Kapoor; from Badaun, Kiran Devi; from Bulandshahr, Julie Malik; from Chandauli, Usha Singh; from Chitrakoot, Harishankar Tripathi; from Etah, Ombir Singh; from Etawah, Virendra Singh; from Farrukhabad, Geeta Verma; and from Fatehpur, Anand Kumar Mishra have been included. From Gautam Buddh Nagar, Archana Pandey; from Ghaziabad, Jyotsna Goswami; from Ghazipur, Santosh Kushwaha; from Gonda, Sunit Mitra Pandey; from Gorakhpur, Naveen Kumar Tripathi; from Hamirpur, Neetiraj Singh; from Hapur, Shuchi Tyagi; from Hardoi, Vijaya Awasthi; from Hathras, Pallavi Chaturvedi; and from Jaunpur, Sanjay Kumar Mishra have been selected. From Jhansi, Preeti Srivastava; from Kannauj, Suman Lata Yadav; from Kanpur Dehat, Vineet Kumar Mishra; from Kanpur Nagar, Dr Kamayani Sharma; from Kasganj, Dhananjay Pratap Singh; from Kaushambi, Suman Kushwaha; from Lakhimpur Kheri, Pramod Kumar; from Lalitpur, Preeti Gupta; from Lucknow, Vineeta; and from Maharajganj, Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay have also found a place in the list.

Similarly, from Mahoba, Omprakash Tiwari; from Mainpuri, Seema Kumari; from Mau, Anil Kumar Maurya; from Meerut, Pratibha Rani Bharti; from Mirzapur, Dayanand Mishra; from Moradabad, Sunita Rani; from Pilibhit, Sayyada; from Muzaffarnagar, Aarti Sharma; from Pratapgarh, Dr Devendra Singh; from Prayagraj, Ram Lakhan Maurya; from Rampur, Valentina Victor; from Sambhal, Brijkishore; from Shahjahanpur, Arun Kumar Gupta; from Shamli, Dinkar Chauhan; from Shravasti, Amita Tandon; from Siddharthnagar, Mahesh Kumar; from Sitapur, Atul Sharma; from Sonbhadra, Meera Singh; from Sultanpur, Satyendra Kumar Singh; from Unnao, Preeti Bharti; and from Varanasi, Neelam Rai have been selected.

The selected list includes both headmasters and assistant teachers. Teachers working in primary, upper primary, composite, pre-secondary and PM Shri schools have been selected for the State Teacher Award. This has provided state-level recognition to the outstanding work being carried out at various levels of school education.

The Yogi Government's education policy is placing special emphasis on recognising the contribution of teachers and encouraging outstanding work. Recognition of teachers selected for the State Teacher Award will further strengthen the culture in schools of working with a focus on quality teaching, innovation and students' learning outcomes.

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"Teachers are the most important link in the future of our children and the state's education system. By honouring teachers who perform outstanding work, the Yogi Government is not only recognising their dedication and innovation, but is also giving the teaching community across the state new energy and inspiration for quality education."

-Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh