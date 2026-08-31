Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: UP Police Kills 2 Alleged Shooters In Shamli Encounter | X

Lucknow, August 31: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero tolerance policy towards criminals, UP Police neutralized two accused shooters in the Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan murder case during an encounter in the Kotwali area of Shamli. Both accused carried rewards of Rs 50,000 each.

Addressing a press conference at the UP Police Headquarters on Monday, DGP Rajeev Krishna stated, “The land of the state will not be allowed to become a safe haven for any gang. Criminals who hatch conspiracies from outside the state’s borders and from foreign countries should not remain under any misconception.”

During a checking operation conducted by a police team under Kotwali Police Station, Shamli, an attempt was made to stop two suspicious individuals. Both suspects opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory action taken by the police team in self-defence, both accused sustained bullet injuries. They were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, where, after examination by a team of doctors, both were declared dead.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Two prime shooters in the Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan murder case, shot dead in an encounter with state police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), in Shamli



Visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/VwRoT3Btce — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

According to the DGP, the accused killed in the encounter were identified as Mohit, a resident of Sonipat, and Sumit, a resident of Kundli, Sonipat. During the operation, Head Constable Harvinder and Head Constable Pradeep of the Shamli SWAT team were also injured by gunfire from the accused and are undergoing treatment at the District Combined Hospital in Shamli. Police have received information that the deceased accused Mohit had around 14 cases registered against him in Haryana, while one case was registered against Sumit. Information regarding their other criminal history is also being collected.

UP DGP Rajeev Krishna announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the police team for this operation. He stated, “The Uttar Pradesh Police’s strict legal action against criminal incidents and conspiracies will continue, and accountability will be fixed for every person involved.”

The DGP also issued a stern warning to criminals who sit outside the state’s borders, in jails, and in foreign countries, hatching conspiracies and sending shooters. He said, “Such criminals should not remain under any misconception, and the land of the state will not be allowed to become a battleground for any gang rivalry or a safe haven for any gang.”

The DGP further noted that improved interstate coordination and cooperation were important reasons behind the successful and swift solving of this case. He remarked, “The long arm of the law will certainly reach all those criminals who are trying to hide anywhere.”

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, a resident of Bantikhera, Babri Police Station area, Shamli district, was murdered at around 6:45 PM on August 26. Ankit had just exited a fitness gym located at Nalapiri in the Kotwali area of Shamli and was placing a bag in his vehicle. At that moment, four unidentified armed miscreants opened fire on him. Following the incident, a case was registered at Shamli Kotwali against four unidentified accused on the complaint filed by Ankit’s father.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, solving the case was given the highest priority. At the level of the ADG Law and Order and ADG Meerut Zone, a special team comprising 11 police officers from STF Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and various districts of Meerut Zone was constituted to assist Shamli Police. The team included four Additional Superintendents of Police and seven Deputy Superintendents of Police. Four IPS officers were also part of this team. During the investigation, police teams gathered evidence through human intelligence and technical intelligence. By linking CCTV footage, digital activities, the movement of the accused, their places of stay, payments, and facts related to mutual contacts, the police identified the shooters involved in the murder. Based on this investigation, Mohit and Sumit were identified as the shooters involved in the crime.

The police team found evidence of a criminal conspiracy linked to the Gogi Gang. The investigation also revealed that on August 26-27, a social media post appeared from an Instagram account associated with Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuriya claiming responsibility for Ankit Baliyan’s murder on behalf of the Gogi Gang. Police also made this social media post a part of the investigation.

Ankit Baliyan had acted in a song titled “Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan,” which received 5.4 crore views on YouTube. Ankit had purchased this song from Rahul Putthi for Rs 55,000 and sold it to Vats Company for Rs 1.50 lakh. According to the police, the Gogi Gang linked this song to the sequence of events surrounding the murder of Jitender Mann alias Gogi and viewed it as an insult to themselves.

Ankit had also been threatened over this song during 2022-23. After receiving the threat, Ankit clarified to the Gogi Gang that he had only acted in the song and that neither the song nor its tune belonged to him. Despite this, the gang alleged that he had released the song in association with their rival, Tillu Tajpuria. According to the police, Ankit did not inform either his family members or Shamli Police about these threats.

According to the police, on September 24, 2021, shooters from the Tillu Gang killed Jitender Mann alias Gogi during a court appearance at Rohini Court. Following this, the Gogi Gang began preparing for revenge. About one and a half years later, on May 2, 2023, Gogi Gang member Yogesh alias Tunda and his associates killed Tillu Tajpuria inside Tihar Jail. The police have also treated this gang war and the dispute linked to the song as important aspects of the investigation into the background of Ankit’s murder.

Police teams remain continuously active in efforts to arrest the other shooters involved in the murder case, those who provided shelter, and all accused involved in the conspiracy. Police officials stated that the other accused connected to the incident will also be arrested soon.