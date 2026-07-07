CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Benefits Under Multiple Govt Schemes To Pratapgarh Beneficiaries | File Photo

Pratapgarh, July 7: The faces of beneficiaries lit up after receiving benefits under various government schemes from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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The following beneficiaries received these benefits from the Chief Minister:

• Shraddha Pandey - iPad for securing the top rank in the BPSC examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

• Shivam Yadav - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.

• Meenu Kumari - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.

• Hemlata Saroj - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

• Reena Devi - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

• Pooja Mishra and Rukmini Singh - A cheque of over Rs 26.53 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

• Bindu Singh - Key to a Custom Hiring Centre.

• Devesh Singh - Key to agricultural machinery under the Farm Machinery Bank.

• Bal Krishna Tiwari - Certificate for a beneficiary of the PM Kusum Yojana.

• Pankaj Bhan Singh - Ayushman Card.

• Meena Devi - Ayushman Card.

• Manju Devi - Approval letter under the National Family Benefit Scheme.

• Sumitra Devi - Approval letter under the National Family Benefit Scheme.

• Indravati Devi - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

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• Rajesh Kumar - Cheque of Rs 10 lakh under the ODOP Loan Scheme.

• Anshika Singh - Sewing machine under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

• Asha Devi - Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

• Rajesh Kumar - Approval letter under the PM SVANidhi Yojana.

• Savitri Mishra - Cheque of Rs 5.90 lakh and approval letter under the Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.