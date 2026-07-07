CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Benefits Under Multiple Govt Schemes To Pratapgarh Beneficiaries

Pratapgarh, July 7: The faces of beneficiaries lit up after receiving benefits under various government schemes from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The following beneficiaries received these benefits from the Chief Minister:
• Shraddha Pandey - iPad for securing the top rank in the BPSC examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission.
• Shivam Yadav - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.
• Meenu Kumari - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.
• Hemlata Saroj - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).
• Reena Devi - Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).
• Pooja Mishra and Rukmini Singh - A cheque of over Rs 26.53 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.
• Bindu Singh - Key to a Custom Hiring Centre.
• Devesh Singh - Key to agricultural machinery under the Farm Machinery Bank.
• Bal Krishna Tiwari - Certificate for a beneficiary of the PM Kusum Yojana.
• Pankaj Bhan Singh - Ayushman Card.
• Meena Devi - Ayushman Card.
• Manju Devi - Approval letter under the National Family Benefit Scheme.
• Sumitra Devi - Approval letter under the National Family Benefit Scheme.
• Indravati Devi - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.
Also Watch:
• Rajesh Kumar - Cheque of Rs 10 lakh under the ODOP Loan Scheme.
• Anshika Singh - Sewing machine under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.
• Asha Devi - Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).
• Rajesh Kumar - Approval letter under the PM SVANidhi Yojana.
• Savitri Mishra - Cheque of Rs 5.90 lakh and approval letter under the Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.