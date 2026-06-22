CM Yogi Adityanath Cancels All Official Programmes Scheduled For Tuesday

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled all his official engagements scheduled for June 23 following the fire incident in Lucknow. He was slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 143 development projects worth ₹548 crore in Hathras on Tuesday. Thereafter, he was scheduled to chair a review meeting on development works and law and order in Agra.

Notably, when the fire broke out, CM Yogi was addressing a programme in Aligarh for the inauguration and foundation laying of various development projects. Upon receiving information about the incident, he cut short his visit and immediately left for Lucknow. He went directly to the fire incident site in Aliganj, where he took detailed stock of the situation.

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Subsequently, he visited KGMU and met the injured children and their family members.