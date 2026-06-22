 CM Yogi Adityanath Cancels All Official Programmes Scheduled For Tuesday
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CM Yogi Adityanath Cancels All Official Programmes Scheduled For Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled all official engagements scheduled for June 23 following the fire incident in Lucknow’s Aliganj area. He was set to inaugurate 143 development projects worth ₹548 crore in Hathras and chair a review meeting in Agra. The CM had earlier cut short his Aligarh visit to inspect the fire site and meet victims.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 22, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Cancels All Official Programmes Scheduled For Tuesday
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled all his official engagements scheduled for June 23 following the fire incident in Lucknow. He was slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 143 development projects worth ₹548 crore in Hathras on Tuesday. Thereafter, he was scheduled to chair a review meeting on development works and law and order in Agra.

Notably, when the fire broke out, CM Yogi was addressing a programme in Aligarh for the inauguration and foundation laying of various development projects. Upon receiving information about the incident, he cut short his visit and immediately left for Lucknow. He went directly to the fire incident site in Aliganj, where he took detailed stock of the situation.

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Subsequently, he visited KGMU and met the injured children and their family members.

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