CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹352 Crore Development Projects In Bahraich, Highlights District's Growth Under UP Govt | X - @myogiadityanath

Bahraich, July 21: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Samajwadi Party and the Congress never respected Uttar Pradesh or Maharaja Suheldev. Instead, they began organising the Ghazi Miyan fair in the name of the foreign invader Salar Masud, who had come to trample India and plunder Bahraich and Maa Pateshwari Dham. Our government made it clear that in 'New India's' 'New UP', neither a memorial to any foreign invader nor a fair in his name will be accepted. The people of Bahraich stopped the event organised in Ghazi's name. The government will ensure that, in the future as well, grand fairs and events are organised not in Ghazi's name but in the name of Maharaja Suheldev."

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Tuesday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 70 development projects worth more than Rs 352 crore for the Mahsi and Nanpara Assembly constituencies. He remarked, "Bahraich is now transforming from an Aspirational District into an Inspirational District. Bahraich, which once remained among the most backward districts, is now playing a leading role in the country."

Referring to the latest data released by NITI Aayog, CM Yogi pointed out, "Bahraich has established a new identity in the Aspirational District rankings. It ranks first in infrastructure, second in agriculture, and fourth in education. In recognition of this achievement, NITI Aayog has separately awarded Rs 21 crore to the district."

The Chief Minister observed, "The Samajwadi Party and the Congress never had time for anything except constructing cemetery boundary walls and organising the Ghazi Miyan fair. Maharaja Suheldev inflicted upon Ghazi Miyan a death that is considered the worst in Islam. The NDA government built a grand memorial to Maharaja Suheldev at Chittaura. The work that should have been done in 1947-48 became possible only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and the Double Engine Government came to power in Uttar Pradesh."

Sharing details of development initiatives with the people of Bahraich, the Chief Minister said, "A medical college has been established here in the name of Maharaja Suheldev, while a hospital has been named after Rishi Balark. Funds have been sanctioned for the construction of the Lucknow-Bahraich four-lane road. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Rs 7,000 crore for the construction of the 102-km-long Barabanki-Bahraich Access Controlled Four-Lane Corridor. Twenty-two flood protection projects on the Ghaghara (Saryu) River worth Rs 115 crore have also been approved. A plan is ready to develop an Industrial Logistic Corridor at the Rupaidiha (Nepal) border. Land acquisition is underway for the Bahraich-Khalilabad railway line, while the Economic Corridor being built from Gorakhpur to Shamli will also pass through Bahraich. This infrastructure will develop Bahraich into a new hub of industry and investment, creating employment and job opportunities for the youth."

CM Yogi noted, "Bahraich now reflects the bright picture of Viksit Bharat. The district is home to the unparalleled natural heritage of Katarniaghat. Bahraich is also among the districts where farmers have done the maximum work in promoting natural farming. Whatever the Double Engine Government has achieved has been made possible through the tireless efforts of MLAs, MPs and other public representatives, who strongly pursue the district's interests in Delhi and Lucknow. Twelve Kasturba schools have been upgraded up to Class 12. Projects are underway for the construction and upgradation of 32 Government New High Schools and Government Inter Colleges, two Government Girls' Inter Colleges, and two Chief Minister Composite Schools. Alongside this, a new colony is being developed at Bharathapur for the rehabilitation of 500 displaced persons belonging to Dalit, deprived and backward communities."

बहराइच अब रुकने वाला नहीं है, बल्कि विकास के पथ पर गौरव के साथ आगे बढ़ रहा है।



महाराजा सुहेलदेव जी के शौर्य एवं पराक्रम की पावन धरा जनपद बहराइच के महसी तथा नानपारा विधान सभा क्षेत्रों में ₹352 करोड़ से अधिक लागत की 70 विकास परियोजनाओं का आज लोकार्पण एवं शिलान्यास किया।



इस अवसर… pic.twitter.com/huO7zs0pFa — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 21, 2026

The Chief Minister remarked, "NITI Aayog's surveys show that Bahraich is now preparing to take a giant leap. A region that once served as the centre of governance in India could never have been backward or BIMARU. It was the BIMARU mindset of the governments of that time that pushed Bahraich backwards. However, the Double Engine Government has brought transformation in every sector. Uttar Pradesh now celebrates festivals instead of witnessing unrest. People from other states no longer look at the people of Uttar Pradesh with suspicion but embrace them warmly. Those visiting Kashi, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Naimisharanya and Bahraich now return deeply impressed."

Recalling the condition of Bahraich nine years ago, CM Yogi stated, "The district was forced to stretch out its hands for help. Land, sand and forest mafias plundered natural resources, bringing disrepute to the people here. Mafias enjoying political patronage operated illegal activities. The economic condition of both the district and its residents was also poor. According to the report released by NITI Aayog, Bahraich was among the country's 100 most ailing districts."

The Chief Minister observed, the premature illness affecting children in Bahraich was a matter of grave concern. Anyone who remembered the valour of Maharaja Suheldev, the penance and spiritual accomplishment of Balark Rishi, and the sacrifice of Maharaja Balbhadra Singh Chahalari would naturally be concerned about Bahraich's BIMARU condition. But the agenda of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress was confined only to the development of one dynasty, one family and themselves.

CM Yogi remarked, "During the Samajwadi Party government, Babua used to wake up at noon and get ready by around 2 p.m. Chachchu would explain things to him, yet he still failed to understand. He would go to the gym at 5 p.m., and after returning, the gathering would begin at 7 p.m., where development schemes for the state were brought to ruin. During that period, the miserable condition of Uttar Pradesh's youth, farmers, and sisters and daughters was no secret. Disturbances would erupt before every festival. At that time, people had neither roads, electricity, housing, ration nor even Ayushman facilities. Funds were available even then, but the intentions were not honest. The uncles, nephews and relatives of the Saifai family, whose relationships resembled those in the Mahabharata, looted public money, and anyone who raised their voice had their house forcibly occupied."

Listing the welfare measures being provided to the poor in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Today, without looking at anyone's face or caste, financial assistance for medical treatment is immediately provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund. We do not work on the policy of appeasement; we work with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Our policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals will continue. For those who endanger the safety of daughters and traders, the only place will be jail or Jahannum."

CM Yogi pointed out that this region continues to face the threat of wild animals such as tigers, leopards, crocodiles and hyenas. These animals also cause significant loss of human lives every year, so caution is essential. He directed the administration and the Forest Department, increase patrolling and ensure the installation of lights and doors in houses.

He appealed to the public, "Remain alert in sensitive areas. Do not take small children to such locations. Carry sticks or similar protective items while moving in areas prone to wild animal movement. Only vigilance can ensure safety."

He further instructed that Gram Pradhans, Kshetra and Zila Panchayat Chairpersons, Block Pramukhs, along with MLAs, MPs, former MLAs, former MPs, Chairpersons and other public representatives, should hold meetings to spread awareness among the people regarding this issue.

During the programme, Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, MP Anand Gond, MLAs Sureshwar Singh, Ramniwas Verma, Anupama Jaiswal, Subhash Tripathi and Saroj Sonkar, Members of the Legislative Council Padmasen Chaudhary and Pragya Tripathi, District Panchayat Administrator Manju Singh, former MP Akshayvar Lal Gond, former Cabinet Minister Mukut Bihari Verma, BJP District President Brijesh Pandey, Apna Dal District President Girish Patel and others were present.