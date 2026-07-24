CJP Protest Spreads Across UP, Students, Lawyers And Oppn Target Centre | X - IANS

Lucknow: Protests in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spread across Uttar Pradesh on Friday as students, lawyers and Opposition workers staged demonstrations in several districts, demanding action over the alleged police crackdown on student protesters and targeting the Centre over the handling of the agitation.

In Prayagraj, lawyers took out a protest march and accused the authorities of using excessive force against students. Addressing the gathering, members of the legal fraternity said those who were lathi-charged were "our children" and warned that the agitation would now move from campuses to the streets.

The competitive students of Prayagraj have launched a major protest in Prayagraj in support of the Delhi movement. Thousands of students have taken to the streets demanding action against paper leaks and transparency in recruitment examinations.#CJPProtest#संसद_मार्च pic.twitter.com/7ul9ZpLm0Y — Rishabh Pandey (@rishabhpost) July 22, 2026

In Meerut, Samajwadi Party workers carried out a symbolic funeral procession of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Police intervened and seized the symbolic bier, leading to a brief confrontation. During the protest, one SP worker lay down on the road in an attempt to stop the police before being removed by security personnel.

In Kanpur, a Samajwadi Party MLA staged a protest by beating a traditional hand drum, while in Lakhimpur Kheri, students carrying the national flag and placards marched to the district collectorate. They handed roses to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate as a symbolic mark of protest and submitted a memorandum.

Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh: On the protest by CJP, Samajwadi Party Mahila Morcha National President Seema Rajbhar says, "Whenever you do wrong to the public, whenever students come out on the streets, your seat of power is shaken. Your seat of power has been shaken, now this change… pic.twitter.com/uBHAr3D7CA — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

The demonstrations followed CJP's nationwide call for protests, prompting police across Uttar Pradesh to remain on high alert to prevent any law and order situation.

In Muzaffarnagar, Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait accused the government of attempting to portray the students' agitation as violent. He said the movement was not extremist but a struggle by young people demanding employment opportunities. He also alleged that the police action reflected the government's approach towards the protesters.

Congress leaders also joined the attack on the Centre. In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai described the treatment meted out to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the protests as unfortunate. He also condemned the alleged police action against students and demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the government's response had deepened public anger instead of addressing the concerns of the youth.