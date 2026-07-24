 Karnataka KPSC Row: Man Alleges ₹26 Lakh 'Job For Money' Scam In PDO Recruitment
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HomeIndiaKarnataka KPSC Row: Man Alleges ₹26 Lakh 'Job For Money' Scam In PDO Recruitment

Karnataka KPSC Row: Man Alleges ₹26 Lakh 'Job For Money' Scam In PDO Recruitment

A Bengaluru Rural resident has alleged a ₹26 lakh “job for money” scam in Karnataka Public Service Commission’s Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) recruitment. The complainant claimed four middlemen promised him a KPSC appointment through contacts in Vidhana Soudha and took advance payment. The complaint comes amid ongoing scrutiny of KPSC over recruitment irregularities.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
Karnataka KPSC Row: Man Alleges ₹26 Lakh 'Job For Money' Scam In PDO Recruitment
Karnataka KPSC Row: Man Alleges ₹26 Lakh 'Job For Money' Scam In PDO Recruitment | Representational Image

Bengaluru, July 24: Skeletons are tumbling down from the cupboards of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), with a fresh scam rolling out in the form of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) `job for money' episode.

A person from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural District has lodged a complaint against four persons, who acted as middlemen between KPSC higher ups and him, who made him pay ₹ 26 lakh for getting appointment orders.

According to a complaint lodged at Vidhana Soudha police station, G K Raghunandan from Hoskote said that Santhosh Hosamani, Nandish Rao, Basavaraj and Mahesh were introduced to him by a friend. Santhosh Hosmani had claimed that he was working at the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) in Vidhana Soudha and claimed that he knew the head of KPSC. He promised to get him appointed as PDO through KPSC, if he was willing to pay ₹ 26 lakh.

Mahesh Hosamani had asked Raghunandan to pay ₹ 20 lakh in advance and rest could be paid after he got an appointment order. Raghunandan had pledged his family gold and raised a loan from his friends and made the advance payment through Nandish.

When he did not get the promised appointment order for months, Mahesh Hosamani made Santhosh to convince him that the appointment order was delayed due to technical reasons. Later, Basavaraj made a WhatsApp call from KPSC and assured him that his application was on the right track and he would soon receive his appointment order.

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After seeing the discrepancies in the KPSC where the Chairman was suspended and the scam pertaining to Veterinary doctors' appointment, he approached the Vidhana Soudha police and lodged a complaint.

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