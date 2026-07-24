Karnataka KPSC Row: Man Alleges ₹26 Lakh 'Job For Money' Scam In PDO Recruitment | Representational Image

Bengaluru, July 24: Skeletons are tumbling down from the cupboards of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), with a fresh scam rolling out in the form of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) `job for money' episode.

A person from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural District has lodged a complaint against four persons, who acted as middlemen between KPSC higher ups and him, who made him pay ₹ 26 lakh for getting appointment orders.

According to a complaint lodged at Vidhana Soudha police station, G K Raghunandan from Hoskote said that Santhosh Hosamani, Nandish Rao, Basavaraj and Mahesh were introduced to him by a friend. Santhosh Hosmani had claimed that he was working at the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) in Vidhana Soudha and claimed that he knew the head of KPSC. He promised to get him appointed as PDO through KPSC, if he was willing to pay ₹ 26 lakh.

This is the extent of KPSC scam! Kannada kids life at stake pic.twitter.com/xwS1U7SX1x — Sandeep Parswanath (@sarpame) July 24, 2026

Mahesh Hosamani had asked Raghunandan to pay ₹ 20 lakh in advance and rest could be paid after he got an appointment order. Raghunandan had pledged his family gold and raised a loan from his friends and made the advance payment through Nandish.

When he did not get the promised appointment order for months, Mahesh Hosamani made Santhosh to convince him that the appointment order was delayed due to technical reasons. Later, Basavaraj made a WhatsApp call from KPSC and assured him that his application was on the right track and he would soon receive his appointment order.

After seeing the discrepancies in the KPSC where the Chairman was suspended and the scam pertaining to Veterinary doctors' appointment, he approached the Vidhana Soudha police and lodged a complaint.