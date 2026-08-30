Chitrakoot Floods: Over 60 Rescued As Mandakini River Rises 7.50 Metres Above Danger Mark | VIDEO

Indian Air Force and SDRF teams joined rescue operations as severe flooding inundated parts of Chitrakoot | AI Generated Image

Chitrakoot, August 29, 2026: Heavy rainfall across several parts of Bundelkhand has caused flooding in areas situated along riverbanks. Due to incessant torrential rain over the past two days, the Mandakini River in the district has assumed a fierce form. Its water level has reached a record 7.50 metres above the danger mark.

During this crisis, relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing on the instructions of CM Yogi. The reassuring aspect is that no loss of life has been reported.

Chitrakoot, MP - Heavy rain and a breach in the Gorgee Dam have triggered severe flooding in the Mandakini river at Chitrakoot, on the Madhya Pradesh–Uttar Pradesh border. The strong current has washed away the famous Ramghat bridge, about 300 metres long. The river has risen… pic.twitter.com/M99EdOc6Zg — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 29, 2026

Floodwaters Submerge Residential Areas

This severe flooding in the Mandakini River has inundated the entire residential area, including Ramghat. Hotels, houses and markets in the region have been completely submerged. The situation deteriorated to such an extent that people were forced to take shelter on the rooftops of their homes.

Near Ramghat in the Uttar Pradesh area, a bridge built over the Mandakini River in the Madhya Pradesh area was washed away by the strong current. Meanwhile, water is flowing over the main Mandakini bridge that connects Karwi headquarters with Chitrakoot and Banda.

Considering the danger, the police administration took swift action and completely suspended movement across the bridges. A high alert has also been declared in nearby villages after water began flowing over the dam in the Dodamafi area of Manikpur.

Air Force Joins Rescue Operations

As soon as information about the floods was received, the Yogi government initiated relief operations. Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed for rescue operations. People stranded on rooftops are being airlifted and shifted to safe locations. Along with this, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have taken charge of rescue efforts.

According to information available, more than 60 people had been rescued and shifted to safe locations by late evening on August 29. Villagers in Gobariya village of the Bharatpur area were evacuated safely. Their livestock was also rescued and shifted to secure locations.

Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg and Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar visited the flood-affected areas. Divisional Commissioner Ajit Kumar and DIG Rajesh S. also reached Chitrakoot. Both senior officers inspected the relief operations and issued necessary directions.