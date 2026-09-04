Chitrakoot Flood: Mandakini Water Level Recedes, 688 Rescued As Relief Operations Continue On CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directions

Relief and rescue teams remain deployed in flood-affected Chitrakoot as the Mandakini River recedes from its peak level | AI Generated File Image

Lucknow, September 3, 2026: Amid the flood challenge in Chitrakoot, the district administration, on the directions of the Yogi Government, remains fully alert regarding relief and rescue operations. After the water level of the Mandakini River reached its highest level of 135.20 metres on August 29, it has now receded to 128.00 metres.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner’s Office, despite the decline in the water level, the administration has not let up on monitoring and relief operations. So far, 688 people have been moved to safe locations. At the same time, there has been no loss of human life or animal life due to the floods in the district.

Rescue And Relief Operations Continue

During the flood situation, the administration has so far safely evacuated around 688 people and moved them to relief and safe locations. For the rescue operation, 30 members of the NDRF team and 27 members of two SDRF teams have been deployed. Local administration teams are also continuously active in the affected areas.

Due to the rise in the water level of the Mandakini River, 19 villages including Ramghat of Karwi, 7 villages of Rajapur and 10 villages of Manikpur, that is, a total of 36 villages, were affected. Assistance has reached 13,906 people in these areas. The administration is engaged in providing food, relief material and health facilities to the affected population.

Food And Relief Kits Distributed

Large-scale arrangements have been made to provide immediate food to flood-affected people. A total of 28,803 lunch packets have been distributed, including 24,530 in Karwi tehsil, 4,043 in Rajapur and 230 in Manikpur. This provided immediate food facilities to affected families during the crisis.

The administration is distributing relief kits to provide essential materials to affected families. So far, a total of 2,065 relief kits have been distributed, including 1,073 in Karwi, 796 in Rajapur and 196 in Manikpur. At the same time, relief kits are also being rapidly delivered to other affected people. Meanwhile, 18 flood shelters are operational in the district to provide safe shelter to affected people.

Assistance For Damaged Houses

A total of 653 houses in the district have been partially damaged due to the floods. Of these, assistance amounting to Rs 7.52 lakh has already been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries in 188 cases. Meanwhile, assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh has been provided in one case of complete damage. The payment process in the remaining cases is also underway.

To keep health services strengthened in flood-affected and vulnerable areas, 28 medical teams are conducting health check-ups and distributing medicines along with ambulances and necessary medicines. Meanwhile, a survey of crop damage is also being conducted to provide relief to farmers.

12 Shepherds And 2,000 Sheep Rescued

As the water level of the Ganga River rose in Ghazipur, police and administration officials rescued 12 shepherds and more than 2,000 sheep who were stranded on a river island near Duhia Saraiya. The success was achieved after a risky operation that lasted around 6 hours.

As soon as the information was received late at night, the joint police-administration team reached Dadri Ghat. The locations of the stranded people and sheep were identified using a night-vision drone. Thereafter, the Flood Company PAC, police, administrative team and local boatmen jointly conducted the rescue operation. No loss of human life occurred during the operation. Local villagers and shepherds appreciated the police-administration for the prompt action.