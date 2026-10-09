Census 2027: Four-Day Master Trainers’ Training For Population Enumeration Concludes In Dehradun

Master Trainers receive practical field exposure ahead of the population enumeration phase of Census-2027 | AI Generated Representational Image

Dehradun, October 8, 2026: A four-day training programme for Master Trainers, organised by the Directorate of Census Operations, Uttarakhand, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for the successful and smooth conduct of the second phase of Census-2027, i.e. Population Enumeration, concluded today. The training programme was organised from October 5 to 8, 2026, at Scientists’ Hostel, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun.

On the final day of the training programme, the Master Trainers were taken on a field visit to provide them with practical and field-level exposure to census operations. During the field visit, participants were given practical understanding of the methodology of population enumeration, execution of work under different circumstances and potential challenges that may arise at the field level. The Master Trainers gained first-hand understanding of various aspects of census operations and received necessary inputs in preparation for their upcoming training and responsibilities.

Discussions On Census Procedures

Following the field visit, detailed discussions were held with the Master Trainers on various sessions and subjects covered during the training. Feedback, suggestions and important inputs were obtained from the participants regarding the training, while queries and practical issues that emerged during the programme were also discussed. Emphasis was laid on conducting population enumeration in accordance with the prescribed guidelines and procedures and on effectively sharing the knowledge acquired during the training with participants in the upcoming training programmes.

Master Trainers’ Role Emphasised

At the concluding session, Director Smt. Eva Ashish Srivastava addressed and encouraged all the Master Trainers for their upcoming responsibilities. She stated that the role of Master Trainers is extremely important for the successful conduct of the second phase of Census-2027. She called upon all Master Trainers to make effective use of the knowledge and experience gained during the training and provide quality training to the concerned officials and census personnel, while ensuring accuracy, uniformity and adherence to prescribed procedures in census operations. She extended her best wishes to all Master Trainers for their upcoming responsibilities and encouraged them to carry out the Census-2027 exercise with dedication, responsibility and coordination.

Mementoes Presented To Trainers

On the occasion of the concluding session, Director Smt. Eva Ashish Srivastava and Joint Director & National Trainer Shri Shailendra Singh Negi presented mementoes to all the Master Trainers. The Master Trainers expressed their commitment to effectively utilise the experience and knowledge gained during the training in their forthcoming assignments.

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The training programme organised for the second phase of Census-2027 is an important step towards ensuring the availability of trained and capable Master Trainers for effectively conducting upcoming training activities in the state. Through the training, Master Trainers were familiarised with the procedures, methodology and practical aspects of population enumeration so that they can effectively train the concerned officials and census personnel during the subsequent stages.